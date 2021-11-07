“The tow is strongest on that first lap”– Christian Horner reveals Red Bull action plan against pole-sitter Mercedes for Mexican Grand Prix race

Christian Horner talks about Red Bull’s action plan to decimate Mercedes in the Mexican Grand Prix race on Sunday.

Red Bull see themselves at a setback after being limited to the second-row start. Meanwhile, Mercedes’ sensational duo will be starting from the front.

However, Red bull is not demotivated and have formalized an action plan to attack Mercedes. Christian Horner reveals that the tow available in the first lap can be decisive, which is why Max Verstappen was okay with starting from P3.

“You’ve got to be careful around here. You can’t follow for too long because the temperatures all start to get out of control, but I think the first opportunity is down into Turn 1,” Horner told Sky Sports F1.

“You’ve only got to look at the replays from 2019 (when Hamilton and Verstappen touched) to see it can get a bit juicy down there. The tow is strongest on that first lap, so it’s gonna be grandstand seats down there.”

“We need to have a good start with both drivers, and try and get a run.”

Christian Horner sees an exciting race ahead

While Mercedes is eyeing to utilise every cannon in their arsenal against Red Bull, Horner is optimistic that they have several things to take out from the race, and the contest would be exciting.

“It’s all going to be about where they [Mercedes] are after the first lap, and then the strategy will come into play. We believe we should have a quick race car here. We’re disappointed in today, but still optimistic for the race.”

Mexico, in the beginning, was touted as Red Bull’s stronghold, but qualifying’s setback may differ the result. It only remains to be seen what lies in the Milton-Keynes-based team’s fortune. Moreover, will Sergio Perez go berserk in his home race?

