“Cristiano.. Messi”: Sergio Perez confuses soccer players for American football players

Sergio Perez gets confused and names Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi when asked whether he can name any American footballers.

The biggest conflict between Europe and the United States would be nothing but what to call football. While Americans prefer to call the most viewed sport- soccer, they call their domestic game, which is known by its top league NFL, football.

Meanwhile, In Mexico, from where Sergio Perez hails, even though right beneath the United States, they call the sport what Europeans call it- football. The Mexicans are massively passionate about the game and have regularly featured in the FIFA world cup.

Thus, if asked to any Mexican, what football is, they will answer what any other European or Asian will call it, unlike the citizens of their neighbouring country. And that’s how Perez also misunderstood a question during his recent stay in Austin.

Sergio Perez named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

In one of the interviews Verstappen and Perez gave, the American interviewer asked whether Perez knew any footballers or Basketball players.

The Mexican innocently replied: “Footballers quite a few, basketballers, a bit less. Cristiano [Ronaldo], [Lionel] Messi.” At this moment, his teammate Verstappen quickly interrupted him and clarified he was asked about the American footballers.

At this moment, Perez was dumbfounded by his mistake. He then admitted that he couldn’t name many American footballers. Though in recent years likes of Tom Brady and Odell Beckham Jr. have given regular appearances in F1, Perez certainly could have named them.

Perez even visited an NFL team stadium

Before the Miami Grand Prix, Perez was featured in a video where he drove the classic RB-7 into the Miami Dolphins stadium. The video also features cornerback Byron Jones and linebacker Andrew Ginkel.

Thus, the Red Bull star naming them alone could have given him some cover. Perez being aloof of the NFL wouldn’t be a big surprise, as no other country except the United States and Canada are heavily into this game.

Lionel Messi’s influence is unreal.

Sergio Perez is a big football fan, he clearly knows ball 👀. pic.twitter.com/BaqCkFEB9L — K.Shah  (@kshitijshah23) January 26, 2022

Moreover, the Mexican has lived almost half of his life in Europe. So, it’s understandable that anyone mentioning football would only make him think of players in the European leagues.

