F1

Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix held at night under the moonlight?

Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix held at night under the moonlight?
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
“Joel Embiid, DeMar DeRozan, and Ja Morant are my top three”: Kevin Durant names his favorites for the 2022 MVP honors, surprisingly snubs out Nikola Jokic from the top three
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix held at night under the moonlight?
Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix held at night under the moonlight?

The 2022 season of the new era begins in Bahrain International Circuit, let us find…