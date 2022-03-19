Why is the Bahrain Grand Prix held at night under the moonlight?

The 2022 season of the new era begins in Bahrain International Circuit, let us find out why is the race held especially at night

The Bahrain Grand Prix is the introductory race of the new F1 generation. F1 fans are hyped and so are the teams & the drivers. The circuit is fast and challenging for the drivers. One thing to notice is that the race is under the moonlight.

In 2014, the Bahrain International Circuit staged the inaugural race to mark F1’s tenth anniversary. Since then, it has always been under floodlights. The authorities took the decision to keep marketing and audience as the priority.

The transition from evening to Night?

The Bahrain Grand Prix has turned out to be one of the most picturesque races of the season. Formula 1 has an amazing European market, as the race is held from 18:30, it draws great viewership not only from the Gulf countries but from European countries as well.

The North Americans and South Americans wake up and witness the spectacular race. The Australians and New Zealanders go to sleep after enjoying the race. It really fits the timings and helps market F1 to a wider audience.

Moreover, hot weather in the morning and afternoon is another factor. As there is a drop in the temperature at night, it affects the tires’ ability to generate heat and the drivers take a longer time to get the grip of the car.

Enjoy the night life of Bahrain

Zayed Al Zayani explained to the media regarding the night schedule of the Bahrain Grand Prix stating:

“One disadvantage we have had to contend with in the past has been that Sunday is a working day in Bahrain. That made it very difficult for the fans to be here at 3 pm when coming out of school or work.”

He further added, “With the 6 pm start it will make it easier for them to finish up their normal routine on Sunday and be here on time to watch the race.”

He further expressed that it gives an opportunity for the people to explore the largest market in Gulf. The race event also brings celebrities that in turn help to market the country.