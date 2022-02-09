“This is where I want to be”- Lando Norris signs a long-term deal with McLaren and admits that he had talks with several other teams

Lando Norris has been with McLaren since 2017 and has now agreed to stay with them until 2025 ahead of the 2022 championship.

Lando Norris has signed a fresh contract with McLaren to stay with the Woking-based team until 2025 ahead of the 2022 season.

Last year, during the Monaco Grand Prix McLaren, had revealed that they are thinking about the option of extending Norris’ contract beyond the current deal.

Ahead of the new deal, the 22-year-old has revealed that there were other teams that had shown interest in the British racing driver.

However, they were just talks and nothing went far enough. He said, “There were little chats, here and there.”

“There were little things with various other teams, but nothing that went far at all. “Which teams? That’s something I can’t say! You’d probably be able to guess reasonably well, but that’s all!” he added.

Lando Norris is eyeing titles with McLaren

The Briton finished the 2021 season at sixth place in the drivers’ championship. He beat his Australian teammate Daniel Ricciardo who finished in eighth place.

Norris is delighted to have signed a deal with the Woking-based team following his success in the 2021 season.

He said, “Teams are about people, and I love the people and feel at home at McLaren. I have grown up in this team and I’m part of this journey we’re all on.”

Going ahead, Norris is aiming to fight at the front of the file with McLaren. Norris said, “Last season was another great step, both in my career and the team’s performance.”

“I see and feel all the work, investment, and commitment for the team to be in a position to challenge for wins and titles in the future. This all gives me huge confidence looking forward, so it was a natural decision to extend our relationship for the next few years.”

Norris thinks that staying with McLaren is a strong message to others

Norris explained that his decision to stick with McLaren gives other teams a strong message given that other options were available to him.

“Of course, there will be opportunities now for other drivers to do things, and maybe go to Red Bull or Mercedes, and who knows if I would have had those opportunities?” he pondered.

“But I think the fact that it’s known, or the fact I would have had those opportunities, but I still have chosen to stay with McLaren, is the good thing about this.”

“The fact I’ve still chosen to commit to McLaren, I think that is quite a strong message. This is where I want to be, where I want to achieve race wins, podiums and championships.”

“I did weigh up all the factors for my own benefit, and what I think could have come up in the next few years with drivers leaving, and so on. But, in the end, McLaren, for me, was still the best option. So that’s why I’m most happy to be here and commit to my team.”

