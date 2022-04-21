F1

“This was the step we had to take for the time being”- Mick’s cousin David Schumacher unable to land an F2 seat due to lack of funding

"This was the step we had to take for the time being"- Mick's cousin David Schumacher unable to land an F2 seat due to lack of funding
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Pollard vs CSK stats in IPL history: Kieron Pollard vs Ravindra Jadeja head to head stats and record in IPL
Next Article
“Kyrie Irving – 10 points and ZERO middle fingers, AS FAR AS WE KNOW!”: NBC Sports Boston showed no mercy on Nets superstar as Celtics go two up in the series
F1 Latest News
"This was the step we had to take for the time being"- Mick's cousin David Schumacher unable to land an F2 seat due to lack of funding
“This was the step we had to take for the time being”- Mick’s cousin David Schumacher unable to land an F2 seat due to lack of funding

David Schumacher was unable to land himself an Formula 2 seat due to lack of…