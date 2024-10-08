David Schumacher Claims His Mother Is Suffering From ”Mental Illness” Amidst Recent Family Quarrel

There’s been a massive family feud brewing in the Ralf Schumacher family. The Former F1 man came out recently via social media in arms with his partner. However, the feud had been brewing since he divorced his wife in 2015 before disclosing his sexuality.

Since then, his ex-wife, Cora Brinkmann has made wild accusations about the German. However, their son David has come out in support of his father claiming his mother is suffering from mental illness.

For context, she was recently agitated because their villa in Salzburg was up for sale. She found out about it via a real estate listing. Brinkmann shared her agitation toward Ralf and David in an interview. After the accusatory exclusive, David could not hold back and uploaded a story revealing his side and claimed his mother is mentally ill.

As quoted by Gazzetta, his story read, “I don’t want to talk about family matters in public but unfortunately my mother seems to think otherwise, I just want to live my life in peace and achieve my goals. Since she was suffering from mental problems and was not in the right frame of mind to take care of me, I no longer wanted to be around her.”

Oh – we feel so much for David Schumacher. Here is his (now deleted) translated statement from his instagram story – followed by the reason it has been deleted. Stay strong David. pic.twitter.com/ZS2zQSoX5v — FormulaNerds (@Formula_Nerds) October 6, 2024

David also revealed that his mother tried to derail his racing career if he didn’t stay with her. He also detailed an instance where an argument over custody became so heated it became physical. Cora Brinkmann started hitting Ralf Schumacher to the extent that they had to call the authorities.

The son sided with her father again in his statement by claiming Ralf always tried to maintain a relationship with Brinkmann. However, despite his multiple efforts they could come to a common ground even for David’s sake.

Ralf Schumacher even tried to convince his son to maintain a relationship with his mother. However, her recent claims to the media have propelled him to cut off all contact. “Please leave us alone and let us live our lives. And we will leave you alone too,” were his final words.