Amid Mick Schumacher’s Jeopardy, Ralf Schumacher Snubbed F1 Expectations For His Son

Ralf Schumacher recently snubbed his son David Schumacher’s chances of making it to F1. This has come amid the jeopardy of Mick Schumacher, who lost his Haas F1 seat at the end of the 2022 F1 season.

When asked about his son’s F1 chances in the future, the 48-year-old revealed in a report published by Motorsport Total, “You have to be realistic. David had his chance.” Admittedly, David Schumacher never had an F1 drive, but his father is likely to be pointing at the lack of talent and support his son has to be an F1 driver.

Schumacher, the son of Ralf Schumacher does not have much to talk about statistically when compared to F1 stars. The 22-year-old took part in the FIA F3 Championship, Formula Regional European Championship, ADAC F4 Championship etc. Among them, he was only able to take the title in the ADAC F4 Rookies’ Championship in 2018.

When pitted against his cousin Mick Schumacher, the latter has a far more impressive track record on his way to F1. Apart from being the F3 and F2 Champion, the young German also raced for two years in F1 with Haas. However, he is out of a seat now.

Ralf Schumacher shared his thoughts on his nephew Mick

After Guenther Steiner showed the exit door to Mick Schumacher at the end of the 2022 F1 season, Ralf Schumacher was not a happy man. As he went on to slam Steiner over his decision, he also called out the lack of support his nephew got from the American team.

During one of his interviews, Schumacher said that if his brother Michael Schumacher was around his son, the Haas F1 boss would have treated him differently. As the seven-time world champion is still recovering from the skiing accident he suffered back in 2013, Mick Schumacher looked helpless and without a towering figure over his head.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/SchumacherMick/status/1729904886886588801?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Nevertheless, the 24-year-old switched to Mercedes in the 2023 F1 season and joined them as their reserve and development driver behind Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. In Mercedes, he was under Toto Wolff, who has an amicable relationship with the Schumacher family.

Notably, Wolff tried getting the former Haas driver an F1 drive, but it was next to impossible given how performance-driven the sport is. Currently, he is all set to compete in the FIA World Endurance Championship with Alpine in 2024 and his F1 drive in the future looks far from a reality.