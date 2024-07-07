Three Reasons Why Crash Between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen Is Very Likely at British GP

Former F1 race strategist Bernie Collins has explained why Lando Norris and Max Verstappen are likely to collide at Silverstone. Since the two drivers collided last weekend in Austria, all eyes are on them, especially with them starting side by side on the second row at the British GP.

Speaking about why they are likely to crash, Collins gave three reasons on The Fast and the Curious podcast. She said, “The first lap is very very accident prone. Two of the last five years, we have had a red flag with a lap once incident“.

Collins then added, “Max and Lando will both come out fighting. They know that lap one is their best chance to get ahead of that Mercedes“. It will indeed be crucial for both Verstappen and Norris to overtake the two Mercedes cars, who have locked out the front row.

George Russell is starting on pole, with Lewis Hamilton just behind him in second. If the two teammates can keep their positions intact after the first lap, then they can also use strategy to their advantage to keep the two quick cars of Norris and Verstappen behind them.

"The person in front has the right of way." EJ claims Lando Norris was at fault for the incident between him and Max Verstappen at the Austrian Grand Prix

Meanwhile, another reason Collins believes that a crash between Norris and Verstappen is likely is that the former will have a point to prove to the three-time champion. Since Norris has lost out to the three-time champion in three of the last five races, the Briton will want to get the better of his good friend again, having won in Miami earlier this year.

Will Verstappen battle Norris cautiously on lap one?

Collins stated on the podcast that in two of the last five races at Silverstone, the Grand Prix has been red-flagged due to a lap one incident. And Verstappen featured in one of those five races when he competed against Lewis Hamilton in 2021.

The two title rivals of that season collided going into Copse causing a massive crash that ended the race for the Dutchman. Hence, since Verstappen is aware of what can take place on lap one at Silverstone if he gets his elbows out too aggressively, he may take a cautious approach while battling Norris.

However, it is pertinent to note that Verstappen is not a driver who usually races with a cautious mindset. If the Dutchman senses an opportunity, he usually goes for it and deals with the consequences later.

It is the same mentality that has helped him win three championships. Therefore, if there is any driver who may need to change his approach while battling Verstappen is Norris, as McLaren CEO Zak Brown suggested in a recent interview.