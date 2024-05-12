“Time and Money Will Speak”: Lewis Hamilton Encouraged to Poach Mercedes Men to Ferrari, But He Has to Tread Carefully

With Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari at the end of the 2024 season, there have been reports of him potentially bringing some of the Mercedes personnel with him to Maranello. Among several names, that of Peter Bonnington sits on the top of the list, given he has been Hamilton’s race engineer. While the prospect is an enticing one to think of, a former Ferrari engineer cautions Hamilton to tread carefully along the way.

Joining Eddie Jordan and David Coulthard on their Formula For Success podcast, former Ferrari engineer Rob Smedley discussed the upcoming move of Lewis Hamilton to Maranello. Per Smedley, bringing people over from Mercedes would warrant a rebuild from the ground up. The 50-year-old doubts if Ferrari is ready for it.

Furthermore, he claimed that Hamilton wanting Peter Bonnington made a lot more sense. Given the two have worked together for years, understanding each other’s language is easy for them, and the synergy would come back in an instant. However, with a new race engineer, things will take time to take shape.

Nonetheless, he added it is still a gamble if one was to follow a driver to another team. Per Smedley, it could lead to them becoming a part of the driver’s team instead of THE team. However, it will all come down to how things play out in the negotiations.

“Time and money will talk, I guess.”, said Smedley.

While a series of possibilities loom over the move, poaching Bonnington wouldn’t be an easy task for Ferrari. And the primary reason behind it is an anti-poaching clause in his current contract.

Lewis Hamilton cannot bring anyone with him to Ferrari

When Michael Schumacher became a Ferrari driver, he took several key engineers from Benetton with him. The move launched a rebuilding phase in Ferrari in the late 90s. It led to a historic run in F1, allowing Schumacher to become a seven-time world champion.

Foreseeing the event that if Hamilton left their team, he could trigger an exodus of key personnel, Mercedes had an extra clause in his contract. The clause prohibits Hamilton from asking employees to switch to another team with him. Hence, the 39-year-old cannot ask his race engineer to go to Ferrari with him.

However, there is no clause to stop people from leaving on their own accord. While Hamilton is prohibited from making contact, Ferrari isn’t. The Italian team could enter the foray and lure key personnel away from Mercedes, just like they did with Loic Serra.