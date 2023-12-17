Lewis Hamilton’s Rumored Flame Juliana Nalu Sends Fans Into Frenzy as Recent Post Reignites Gossip

Rumors about Lewis Hamilton and Brazilian model Juliana Nalu have recently resurfaced on the internet. The rumor mill has been churning non-stop ever since Nalu herself posted a cryptic story on her Instagram account.

The F1 Gossip hub on Instagram posted a snap of Nalu’s story and wrote, “A follower and fan of Lewis noticed that Juliana Nalu (Brazilian model) posted a story in the elevator, now let’s go to 2020 where the follower found this photo of Lewis with Roscoe and apparently it is the same elevator, the follower also highlighted that it is where Lewis lives!” The fan meant that the hotel is the one that Hamilton often books when he is in Brazil.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C06alCMuYZ1/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Olympic snowboarder, Shaun White, had posted a clip of Hamilton enjoying some time off with him before the 2023 season began. The clip showed Hamilton cozying up with a ‘mystery woman‘. It didn’t take long before the fans deduced that it had to be Nalu. Ever since then rumors began that the two were dating each other.

However, this wasn’t the only clue that the fans had latched onto. Kanye West’s ex, Nalu, was also spotted with Hamilton during Coachella and was also seen at the Formula 1 paddock during the 2023 Miami GP weekend.

Lewis Hamilton was also rumored to be perhaps dating Shakira

Around the same time that rumors of Juliana Nalu and Lewis Hamilton began intensifying, the Miami GP weekend was overshadowed by speculation that the seven-time world champion was perhaps in a relationship with Shakira instead.

The Colombian icon was seen on a boat with the Briton in the coming weeks and the two had even been seen enjoying a cozy dinner date together. The headlines then shifted to focus on this romance between the two.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/lestapiastri/status/1714277271316697242?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

While neither of the two ever confirmed nor denied their relationship, sources close to the duo did suggest though that there was something going on between them. The sources believed that the duo were definitely ‘more than just good friends’.

Prior to his dating rumors with both Shakira and Nalu, Hamilton was in a long-term relationship with Nicole Scherzinger. Soon after, there were also reports that he dated the likes of Rihanna, Rita Ora, and Kendall Jenner.