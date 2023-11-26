To Avoid Disrespect to ‘King’ Pele, Lewis Hamilton Ended Up Wearing $10K Worth of Borrowed Clothes in Viral Moment

Apart from being the most successful F1 driver, as per the stats, Lewis Hamilton is also a popular global figure owing to his fashionable persona. The 38-year-old is known for his paddock appearances in some of the most unique clothing articles, making a statement with each ensemble he chooses to wear.

Back in Sao Paulo, the honorary Brazilian citizen opted to sport a baggy Brazil’s National soccer team tracksuit from 1994. The attire was an homage to the great Ayrton Senna, who was one of Hamilton’s childhood idols, making it the perfect clothing choice for Hamilton in Brazil.

An article by Globo.com reveals that a person by the name of Cassio Brandao, founder of Alambrando, who founded the company to organize a collectors market, was the one responsible for Hamilton wearing the famous tracksuit. However, the tracksuit wasn’t the first suggestion he gave to Hamilton.

Instead, it was a Brazil jersey from 1966, worn by ‘King’ Pele himself in a 2-0 win against Bulgaria. The idea was to get Hamilton to buy the famous jersey, valued at nearly 60 thousand euros (over $65k). However, the idea did not sit well with the team. They thought it would be disrespectful towards Pele if Hamilton were to wear the shirt, and it would give out an image of “Sir wearing the King,” which would not sit well with the fans.

Thus began a process of finding an alternative for Lewis Hamilton

First came a Richarlison jersey from the Qatar World Cup, but Hamilton’s team refused to dress him in a Brazil shirt owing to the political situation. Then came a Corinthians jersey from 1992-93, but the team did not want to associate the Briton with any soccer club. So, they asked who the team’s rivals were. Palmeiras was the response.

Hence, the idea came that Hamilton would enter the pits in one jersey, leave, and enter again wearing another one. The logistics did not seem right to the team, and they discarded that, too. The fourth idea came in the form of a Portuguese jersey with Dener’s name on it. The team loved the non-resistance in Sao Paulo and approved the jersey. As Brandao started packing the shirt, the team enquired, “Did Dener die in a car accident?” Upon hearing a “Yes,” they rejected the shirt.

Running out of ideas, Brandao went back to the Brazil rack to look for another option when one of Hamilton’s representatives spotted a CBF tracksuit. Upon inquiry, they came to know that it was a tracksuit worn by the Brazil soccer team’s technical committee in 1994. The team loved the ensemble and wanted to purchase it right away, but the outfit wasn’t for sale. Brandao wasn’t too happy upon seeing the team did not like any items he put forth but wanted something that wasn’t for sale.

They found the right outfit, but not without hiccups

By the time they saw the tracksuit, Lewis Hamilton was in one of two sacred activities, where no one is allowed to interrupt him- having dinner and working with his engineers. Brandao told Hamilton’s representatives that the tracksuit was not for sale and that it was a part of his personal collection. However, he added he could lend it to the Briton for $10k.

Brandao, with the help of his colleague, readied a black box with the clothes, put a hand-written letter detailing the story, and hand-delivered the box to the Mercedes‘ hotel reception on Thursday at 8 pm. Once Hamilton sported the look, everyone took note of it.

The phenomenon “British by birth, Brazilian at heart” became a media sensation with over 200 national and 100 international websites covering images of the 7-time world champ. Portuguesa contacted Lewis Hamilton’s team to send them a shirt, while Umbro did the same in an attempt to send over a Fluminense shirt, but none of it worked. Hamilton’s team sent the tracksuit back the way it came but added a signed cap and two paddock tickets.