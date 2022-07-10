“I was scared. I was really scared”– Charles Leclerc gives deep sigh of relief after winning Austrian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc gives a huge sigh of relief after winning the Austrian Grand Prix, which brings him right back in the championship fight.

The Austrian Grand Prix couldn’t have been more stressful for Ferrari fans. Especially when Carlos Sainz’s engine blew up in flames, and he had to quit on a good number of points.

Surely, Ferrari gave away a huge advantage in the constructors’ fight with their delicate reliability. But, the main trigger for anxiety was when Lelcerc’s throttle wasn’t working properly with 10 laps to go.

From there, Verstappen started to gain over Leclerc. However, the Monegasque managed to keep away his rival till the chequered flag, and bagged 25 points from the race.

The win was necessary for the Ferrari superstar as he had several instances of bad luck this season. This success surely brings him back into the championship fight, with a dozen more races to go.

Meanwhile, Leclerc after the race explicitly told what he felt while driving through those final laps. He admitted that he was scared as hell, and the final lap could have been the longest minute of his lap. But in the end, everything went alright for him.

🗣️ “YES! COME ON! I was scared. I was really scared.” Relief for Charles Leclerc as he wins the Austrian GP. pic.twitter.com/E33Cdi2sWS — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 10, 2022

Charles Leclerc could be a victim of Ferrari unreliability?

With 11 races more to go, Leclerc is still 38 points behind Verstappen. From Austria, he only took five points more than the Dutchman, and there is a huge uphill for Leclerc to climb.

Coming to the reliability, Ferrari is more vulnerable than Red Bull as it stands. But the season is still long, and even Red Bull can falter from here.

charles leclerc and carlos sainz giving us “live fast, die young, bad boys do it well” energy with these response pic.twitter.com/j5g5AD5RyS — ً (@forsainz) July 8, 2022

Leclerc surely needs a failed race by Verstappen to immensely close the gap against his rival before the summer break. If Ferrari manages to work on its reliability this title fight can till the end of the wire, giving another successful season.

