“I don’t know what you expect from me sometimes” – Lewis Hamilton fumes at race engineer as he continues to underperform

The worst nightmare of Lewis Hamilton continues as the W13 persists with the porpoising issue in Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton continues to fight with his Mercedes W13 as the car shows no sign of improvement during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The 2021 constructors’ champions showed signs of improvement during the Spanish Grand Prix with their car upgrades. Hamilton finished fifth while teammate George Russell finished on the podium.

However, Monaco Grand Prix brought Mercedes’ old nightmares back with the car jumping terribly giving Hamilton backache.

The German team brought essential upgrades to the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, however, it looks like the rebound is back in full force.

Lewis Hamilton unhappy with the W13’s Porpoising

The porpoising effects are back to haunt Mercedes and especially Hamilton. He felt the bouncing nature of the car while driving at the Baku Street Circuit during the qualifying as well.

Hamilton was unhappy with his W13 during the qualification at the Baku Street Circuit. He complained regarding the porpoising situation stating: “The car is bouncing more than before.”

The Seven times World Champion is currently under investigation by the stewards for driving slowly during the Q1 and Q2 session.

Q2 complete and both safely through to the top 10 shootout: Lewis in P6, George in P8 👏 pic.twitter.com/OgGEJZj9d8 — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) June 11, 2022

“Sorry about that, guys. The car was bouncing a lot so” – Lewis Hamilton

The Baku street circuit has helped drivers get a tow from their teammates. Towing helps the driver behind gain an additional speed on the straight due to the slipstream.

Hamilton apologized to his team citing porpoising as the biggest issue behind his poor qualification in the seventh place. He added: “The car is bottoming a dangerous amount.”

In the end, George Russell did get a tow from his teammate Hamilton. Due to this, he will be starting fifth tomorrow in Azerbaijan Grand Prix.