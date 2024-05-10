“To Me, It’s Mindblowing”: Best Bud Martin Garrix Shares a Peep Into Max Verstappen’s Insane Lifestyle, And It’s Not Fun

Having grown up together, Max Verstappen and popular Dutch DJ Martin Garrix share a special bond. They go out on vacations together and the latter gets a sneak peek into the Red Bull driver’s daily life. Speaking to Virgin Radio Dubai, Garrix revealed the amount of dedication his compatriot shows when it comes to racing.

Requiring utmost focus, drivers train rigorously to ensure they stay sharp when racing begins. Garrix asserted how hard Verstappen and other drivers work to get into the right mindset. Furthermore, he revealed Verstappen is busy with sim racing in his free time too.

The activity acts as a training exercise for the 26-year-old, who builds more focus ahead of race weekends. Garrix said,

“To me, it’s mind-blowing.”

Garrix is also friends with Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, both of whom he met through Verstappen. He knows that all drivers face immense pressure to train at the highest level. But that is not to say that F1 drivers don’t have fun. When they are away from the track, the likes of Norris, Ricciardo, and even Verstappen engage in happening activities, often involving Garrix himself.

Their elite mentality allows them to train hard, and also stay in the zone. This translates to good performance on the track, where plenty of distractions await to spoil a driver’s race.

How Max Verstappen and Martin Garrix became friends

Martin Garrix and Verstappen first crossed paths at the NOCNSF Sports Gala in 2014, where the latter received an award virtually. The duo started talking to each other, and their relationship kicked off when they spontaneously met on a holiday in Ibiza.

Very quickly, the two stars understood that they were both “quite normal”.

In 2023, they even went on a relaxing vacation to Saint Tropez. Per Verstappen, the trip acted as a kind of detox for Garrix, who wanted to take time off his very busy schedule.

With both entities being extremely successful and popular in their respective fields, Verstappen believes that blowing steam off and being normal is key. The two engage in interesting conversations, including philosophy which is something Garrix believes in.

This helps Max Verstappen, who needs to be on his A-game when suiting up for Red Bull in an F1 race. Hence, he surrounds himself with people like Garrix when he isn’t racing, in order to keep his mind fresh.