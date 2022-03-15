“To us, you are our champ”– Lewis Hamilton receives heartfelt letter by prisoner in Bahrain

Lewis Hamilton who is among the rare drivers in F1 that is vocal against the atrocities around the world got support from a Bahrain prison.

The seven-time world champion doesn’t shy away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to social injustice. For this trait. Lewis Hamilton has received an equal share of admirers and critiques.

Yet, it doesn’t stop him. But surely it is making a difference. A political prisoner Ali Alhajee in Bahrain has now written a heartfelt letter to Hamilton claiming that because of him they have started loving the sport again.

“Your genuine concern about these cases has changed the way prisoners think of this sport,” he wrote in a letter shared with the Guardian by the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy (Bird).

“To us, you are our champ, not only the best in driving but also a human being who cares about the suffering of others. To reflect our support to you, a new phenomenon spread in the prison.”

“Inmates began to write or draw ‘Sir 44’ or ‘Lewis 44’ on their clothes, which we would wear in support while watching the race.”

For them, Lewis Hamilton is their protector

Alhajee claims that his fellow cellmates don’t view Hamilton as a mere world champion, but a person who is defending their rights on the global stage.

“The prisoners view you not only as a world sports champion but as someone who is defending their human rights. I, along with my other cellmates, wish you the very best in your race in Bahrain.”

“Please remember that you have supporters in the prison who will follow and cheer you on for all of your races,” he further wrote. Hamilton last year displayed the pride colours across his races in the middle-east, a region that strictly prohibits same-sex love.

Lewis Hamilton standing up for LGBTQ+ people in Hungary, full respect for speaking out. 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/xGSosdgook — Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) July 31, 2021

At that time, it was perceived as a bold move by the Briton. Hamilton even spoke against the Hungarian government for rolling out a prejudicial law against the LGBTQ+ community.

Does Hamilton need to speak more?

While Hamilton has also been actively speaking against Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, he is yet to speak against Saudi Arabia’s bombing in Yemen, despite F1 going to race there this month.

Bird has also written to other drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, George Russell and Lando Norris requesting them to make “a stand against war everywhere.”

