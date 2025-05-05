Tom Brady Advises Carlos Sainz to Vist His ‘Best Friend’ to Work On His ‘Weak Point’

F1 and American football are vastly different sports, but they share one key requirement — training like an absolute beast to build a long and successful career. And few athletes understand longevity better than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback spent 20 years playing one of the most physically demanding sports in the world, yet remained one of the NFL’s best well into his 40s. So, when he sat down with Carlos Sainz during the Miami GP weekend, he shared the secrets of his regimen — revealing exactly how he maintained peak fitness at an age when most are already retired.

Tom Brady now has more Super Bowls than any NFL franchise. Brady: 7

Patriots: 6

Steelers: 6

Cowboys: 5

49ers: 5 WILD. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/mJU9rECH5d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 8, 2021

Sainz too, was intrigued. “What do you think made you be active still at 44-45,” the Williams driver asked.

Normally, most F1 drivers lose their edge some time around their mid 30s. But some, like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have worked hard to stay in shape despite hitting the 40 mark. Sainz, presumably, wants to follow in their footsteps.

Brady detailed the most important aspect of his routine. “What’s different in the last 20 years is that people are focusing on recovery. Sleep, nutrition, hydration and all the body treatments that I got,” he began.

Sainz, however, is no slouch. He maintains his physique as well as anyone all year long. But when it came to muscle recovery and massages, he never batted too much of an eye.

“This is one thing I’m very weak at. I never treat massage…my neck, I don’t know why but I don’t give it a lot of priority,” the Madrid-born driver revealed.

Sainz then asked the former Patriots quarterback if he could share any secrets or proven recovery techniques—like specific massages—that he himself could incorporate. In response, Brady made a very generous offer to the #55 Ferrari driver.

“[When] you go to Las Vegas this year, I’ll have you see my best friend. He’s out there taking care of the Raiders football team now. He’s in charge of the whole team and he’s even in charge of an English soccer team.”

Brady’s involvement in Sainz’s fitness regime could yield benefits for both the Spanish racing ace and Williams who have singed him keeping long-term success in mind. That said, Sainz could also turn to his compatriot in the paddock for inspiration.

Alonso, 43, recently changed his diet with the goal of maintaining high energy levels as he aims to fight for championship glory with Aston Martin in the near future. Safe to say, the #14 driver would likely be more than willing to help Sainz extend his racing career and continue performing at his peak.