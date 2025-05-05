mobile app bar

Tom Brady Advises Carlos Sainz to Vist His ‘Best Friend’ to Work On His ‘Weak Point’

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Carlos Sainz (L) and Tom Brady (R)

Carlos Sainz (L) and Tom Brady (R) | Credits- IMAGO / PsnewZ and IMAGO / News Images

F1 and American football are vastly different sports, but they share one key requirement — training like an absolute beast to build a long and successful career. And few athletes understand longevity better than seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady.

The legendary quarterback spent 20 years playing one of the most physically demanding sports in the world, yet remained one of the NFL’s best well into his 40s. So, when he sat down with Carlos Sainz during the Miami GP weekend, he shared the secrets of his regimen — revealing exactly how he maintained peak fitness at an age when most are already retired.

Sainz too, was intrigued. “What do you think made you be active still at 44-45,” the Williams driver asked.

Normally, most F1 drivers lose their edge some time around their mid 30s. But some, like Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton have worked hard to stay in shape despite hitting the 40 mark. Sainz, presumably, wants to follow in their footsteps.

Brady detailed the most important aspect of his routine. “What’s different in the last 20 years is that people are focusing on recovery. Sleep, nutrition, hydration and all the body treatments that I got,” he began.

Sainz, however, is no slouch. He maintains his physique as well as anyone all year long. But when it came to muscle recovery and massages, he never batted too much of an eye.

“This is one thing I’m very weak at. I never treat massage…my neck, I don’t know why but I don’t give it a lot of priority,” the Madrid-born driver revealed.

Sainz then asked the former Patriots quarterback if he could share any secrets or proven recovery techniques—like specific massages—that he himself could incorporate. In response, Brady made a very generous offer to the #55 Ferrari driver.

“[When] you go to Las Vegas this year, I’ll have you see my best friend. He’s out there taking care of the Raiders football team now. He’s in charge of the whole team and he’s even in charge of an English soccer team.” 

Brady’s involvement in Sainz’s fitness regime could yield benefits for both the Spanish racing ace and Williams who have singed him keeping long-term success in mind. That said, Sainz could also turn to his compatriot in the paddock for inspiration.

Alonso, 43, recently changed his diet with the goal of maintaining high energy levels as he aims to fight for championship glory with Aston Martin in the near future. Safe to say, the #14 driver would likely be more than willing to help Sainz extend his racing career and continue performing at his peak.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these