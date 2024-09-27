Mick Schumacher’s F1 Dream Comes to an End as Audi Boss Decides 2025 Lineup, Claims German Report

Mick Schumacher was in the running for the only F1 seat available on the F1 grid for the 2025 season — the Sauber seat. However, according to sources, the Hinwil-based outfit has opted to not sign the German and go for another driver.

Schumacher was believed to be a front-runner for the Audi seat given his nationality and the name he carries. The Volkswagen group manufacturer has already signed Nico Hulkenberg and would’ve made an all-German lineup with Schumacher.

Mattia Binotto was recently onboarded by Sauber as the Chief Operating and Technical Officer. The Italian is believed to be leading the driver hunt for Sauber and has opted against the signing of Schumacher.

According to BILD, the report read, “The German driver can no longer have any hope of this. The racing team bosses around Mattia Binotto have finally decided against Schumi Jr.”

With the 2025 F1 seat out of the question, a possible F1 future chance looks dim for the German. Many promising youngsters like Gabriel Bortoleto, Franco Colapinto, and Isack Hadjar are already in line, waiting for an F1 seat.

Former F2 champions like Felipe Drugovich and Theo Pourchaire are also waiting. With most of the well-established drivers signing a multiple-year contract, finding a seat for the 2026 season or beyond for any driver will be a big task.

Valtteri Bottas favorite for the 2025 Sauber seat

Bortoleto, Colapinto, Zhou and Bottas are all candidates for the 2025 Sauber seat. However, the Finnish driver is believed to have advanced as the favorite. Bottas hasn’t yet signed a contract with the team but is reported to be discussing the details of the same.

According to BILD, “Valtteri Bottas is the favorite for the second cockpit, which would make him Nico Hülkenberg’s teammate. But the Finn, who has won ten Formula 1 races, has not yet signed a contract. However, negotiations are said to be at an advanced stage.”

However, it is likely to be a one-year contract and if Bottas fails to impress the Audi bosses, he will be sacked in favor of a new driver for the 2026 Audi takeover.