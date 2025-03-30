“Bro Has One Shirt”: Max Verstappen Turning Up for His Kid’s Baby Shower in Red Bull Shirt Leaves Fans in Splits

FORMULA 1 AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 MEDIA DAY MAX VERSTAPPEN (NED) of Oracle Red Bull Racing 1 during the FORMULA 1 LOUIS VUITTON AUSTRALIAN GRAND PRIX 2025 MEDIA DAY at Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne, Australia on 13 March 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / Every Second Media

F1 drivers no longer turn up in team merchandise every single day. Today, they wear fashionable clothes that their high-paying contracts allow them to afford. But Max Verstappen remains an old-school figure, often keeping things simple by sporting a Red Bull jersey more often than not.

So why would any top clothing brand sign him as an ambassador? That’s exactly what bewildered Lando Norris, who reacted with a surprised “No way“ when Verstappen showed off some outfits for Red Bull’s clothing brand, AlphaTauri, last month.

Wearing a Red Bull jersey to an F1 track on a race weekend is one thing—but doing so at his child’s baby shower takes it a step further.

Verstappen and his partner, Kelly Piquet, announced their pregnancy late last year. With the baby due in the coming months, they held this customary celebration a few weeks ago.

But when fans saw what Verstappen wore, they had a field day with the four-time world champion, with many mocking him for the same. “No way bro wore a Red Bull shirt to his own kids’ baby shower,” one fan wrote under an Instagram post on z1chart’s account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZICHART Z (@z1chart)

Another wrote, “Bro has only one shirt.”

Hard to believe? It’s okay—he may have more than one after all. “Max has three outfits: Red Bull shirt + jeans, racing suit, and the formal suit for the FIA Awards,” a user declared.

Max Verstappen Not Wearing Red Bull Merch (for once) A thread pic.twitter.com/4wxVeRvblW — Daily Dose of Max Verstappen (@BluedPosts) June 1, 2024

But why does Verstappen stick to wearing only Red Bull or F1-themed clothes? Is it because he doesn’t care about fashion, or does Red Bull have him under strict control? A fan who sensed something more at play wrote, “Bro fr has no other clothes? I can’t believe that contract is so strict with clothes.”

In reality, Verstappen likely wears the Red Bull jersey by choice. He could simply take pride in driving for one of F1’s most successful teams—even if it means wearing it to a baby shower.

Piquet’s friends gave her a surprise baby shower party in Miami

As reported by f1gossippofficial on Instagram, Piquet’s friends surprised her with a baby shower on a yacht in Miami last month. The party had a pink theme, further confirming that the couple is expecting a daughter, especially after Piquet was previously spotted shopping for baby girl clothes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by F1 | Gossip | Drivers | Races (@f1gossippofficial)

Piquet went shopping with her daughter, Penelope, at Talu Concepts, the same store where she had previously bought clothes for Penelope before she was born.

For the entire F1 community, the most important thing is that Verstappen and Piquet are blessed with a healthy child. But the second most important question remains—will Verstappen wear a Red Bull t-shirt to celebrate her birth?