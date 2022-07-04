“Tomorrow I will win! In any car, any day and any track” – Former WWE champion The Miz inspires Pierre Gasly with his pep talk and the hot-lap in United States

WWE power couple The Miz and Maryse participated in the United States GP by experiencing a hot lap and cheering Pierre Gasly.

The Miz is one of the top heels in WWE history and is definitely a future Hall of Famer. He took some time off from his busy schedule alongside his wife Maryse to experience the thrill of Formula One.

Miz & Mrs stars took part in a Pirelli hot lap right before the 2018 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. The couple was accompanied by World’s Fastest Gamer, Rudy van Buren.

This was a premium opportunity as they drove in a McLaren 720s on the Circuit of the Americas trackside in a view to gain more audience.

The Miz and Maryse’s hot lap around the COTA

Maryse had never done anything and was excited to sit back and put the strap on a speedy McLaren. From walking around with the WWE championship belts to buckling up on a seat belt, it was an amazing ride for both of them.

The Miz had really high expectations from this hot lap. He stated: “I want this driver to go as fast as he can. I want my cheeks to be shaky and traumatized with the driving experience.”

Throughout the entire lap, Maryse had her jaw dropped. After the lap, she expressed: “I have no words, it is ridiculous!” Meanwhile, the former WWE United States Champion was having goosebumps while the car turned on the apex.

“I Will Win! Because I’m Awesome” – The Miz and Pierre Gasly Pep Talks

The former WWE Champion is one of the best spokespeople in wrestling. He is right there with The Rock, CM Punk, and Chris Jericho.

Talking about speaking, he met AlphaTauri’s (then Toro Rosso) driver Pierre Gasly and gave him a strong pep talk before the race.

The Miz instructed Gasly to repeat sentences in a raging voice and the French driver did it. The Miz said: “Tomorrow, I will win. Could be in any car, any day, and any week. I will win because I am awesome.”

Presenting: The Miz and The Gas@PierreGASLY is set to be fighting his way from the back of the grid for a second race running. Could be time for another pep talk from @WWE star @mikethemiz 😂#F1 pic.twitter.com/qqcNZ9V8zi — Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2018

