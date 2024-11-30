Toto Wolff Admits Lewis Hamilton is Just “Not Happy With The Car”

Lewis Hamilton’s sordid qualifying form continues as he qualified P6 for the 2024 Qatar GP on Sunday. The seven-time world champion has been suffering for one-lap pace throughout this season, and now, Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff has shed some light on the root cause for Hamilton’s lack of pace on a Saturday.

“He’s just not happy with the car,” explained Wolff to F1TV after the qualifying session in Lusail. In the past, the Briton has been very vocal about the W15’s concept. However, it’s the current ground-effect regulations that have not suited Hamilton‘s driving style according to Wolff.

“It’s just the generation of cars. He doesn’t particularly like the car as it is now. It’s just something he doesn’t like. He’s a late braker. He likes to take a lot of speed into the entry of the corner and the car doesn’t take it,” he added.

On the other side of the Mercedes garage though, George Russell seems to be thriving. After clinching pole position and the win at the Las Vegas GP, last weekend, the #63 driver put in yet another supreme result to get a front-row start alongside Max Verstappen for the Qatar Grand Prix.

“Hopefully we can have a proper race without all this team orders stuff” George Russell on starting P2 for tomorrow’s Qatar GP ️ pic.twitter.com/yqjjcag9nQ — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) November 30, 2024

There have been instances this season where Hamilton has seemed dejected beyond belief. His struggles with the W15 this year seem to have jeopardized his mojo for 2025 — when he gears up to partner up with Ferrari for arguably the greatest sporting and commercial partnership this sport has ever seen.

That said, 2025 is going to bring a set of new challenges for Russell as well. He is pitted against Kimi Antonelli for 2025, a year where Russell’s Mercedes career could be on tenterhooks.

With Wolff still keen to sign Verstappen, Russell could be in the same boat as Hamilton in 2024 — with a young dynamo hot on his heels while he tries to establish his legacy on the storied rostrum of F1.