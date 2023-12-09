Toto Wolff and Christian Horner Rivalry Is Needed To Make Progress, Believes Ex-F1 Champion

Former World Champion Jacques Villeneuve believes that the rivalry between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff is a must for the sport to progress. He thinks that the two superpowers need to push one another and set the bar for others to improve.

Villeneuve said in a report published by F1 Maximal, “That’s the only way you can make progress.” [Having rivalry.]

Following this, he added how the lack of rivalry brought Mercedes to its knees. “Without rivalry, you go backwards. In the past, the Mercedes team won easily and that cost them dearly because it took them far too long to respond to the problems last year.”

Admittedly, the Silver Arrows enjoyed massive success from 2014 to 2020 when they had extremely powerful engines. However, things began to change in 2021 when Honda caught them off guard and gave Red Bull a championship-worthy car.

In the end, the Brackley-based team barely managed to claim their Constructors’ championship, but the Drivers’ title went to Max Verstappen from Lewis Hamilton. Interestingly, Villeneuve’s statement is something that Horner believes in.

Christian Horner believes healthy competition is necessary for the F1 ecosystem

Even though Red Bull has been reigning supreme in F1 over the last couple of years, Christian Horner shared an unusual take in May this year. The Red Bull boss during the Pardon My Take podcast shared that healthy competition with rivals is necessary in sport.

When asked about Toto Wolff, Mercedes, and Red Bull’s rivalry with them, Horner said, “It’s fine. I mean, look, there’s healthy competition. And it’s good to have a rivalry in sport. Yeah. And, you know, they did a lot of winning. They’re a great team.”

Admittedly, Red Bull does not have any rivals on the grid right now. They took 21 wins in 22 races and claimed the Constructors’ championship by a huge margin. This was the reason why a section of fans deemed the sport boring.

This also resulted in the viewership loss of F1 in the United States. As per reports, as many as 650,000 fans withdrew their interest from the sport. Therefore, rivalry is also very important to have the fans flock in more and more. As things stand, McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes, and Aston Martin are all vying to close the gap to Red Bull. However, it’ll be interesting to see who can become the most prominent rival of Christian Horner’s team.