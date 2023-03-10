Toto Wolff and Mercedes Hit With a Setback as McLaren Open Talks With Red Bull for Their Power Unit

Before Mercedes adjusts to the sad reality that they need humongous effort to be competitive again, Toto Wolff and Mercedes are in further trouble. This time it is from their engine customer McLaren.

In a recent development, the Woking-based team is in reported talks with Red Bull for their PowerUnit starting in 2026.

As per reports, McLaren CEO Zak Brown and team principal Andrea Stella are currently interested in holding talks with the reigning champions for their power unit supply in the coming years. This comes right after their poor show in the opening race in Bahrain.

#BahrainGP is one to forget. We’ll debrief as a team and then focus on round two in Saudi Arabia. Still a long way to go this season. 👊 pic.twitter.com/WFiIVho840 — McLaren (@McLarenF1) March 5, 2023

Despite having the contract deal with Mercedes as of now, the Papaya hotshots are already looking for alternatives. It is believed that the newly formed Ford-Red Bull pact is the only way to go for them from here on.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal recently opened up on this. Horner said to Formula Passion that as a power unit manufacturer for 2026, the potential supply of engines will be discussed. It’s only natural that Red Bull talks to potential customers.

Christian Horner confirmed that McLaren boss Zak Brown recently visited the Red Bull Powertrains site regarding a potential supply deal from 2026 👀⁠

Who would you like to see McLaren partner with for engines in 2026? 🤔⁠#BahrainGP pic.twitter.com/0LKr5ZfWKZ — Autosport (@autosport) March 4, 2023

Currently, only Red Bull and AlphaTauri use engines from Red Bull powertrains. Red Bull invested heavily in their own PU in Milton Keynes after Honda left the sport in 2021. After receiving immense success so far, the Red Bull-Ford pact is believed to have more customers in 2026 and beyond.

Andrea Stella justifies McLaren’s move

Despite being in contract with the Silver Arrows, McLaren boss Andrea Stella believes one has to have a vision for the future. Stella said he wants to look into the market and select the best possible option available for them.

In this regard, Stella said that looking into the future, one should be aware of the market. Being a non-manufacturer, it is understandable for a team to choose the best engine that is up for grabs and all these recent years it has been mostly Mercedes.

Zak Brown wants time but is happy with Mercedes

Despite looking for options, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said that he’s happy with the current engine from Brackley. However, he still wants time and doesn’t feel the need to rush when there are three seasons available before the 2026 F1 season kicks in.

Brown said, “We have some time to decide what we want to do in 2026 and beyond. It’s something that Stella and I are reviewing slowly. We are in no hurry, and we are very happy with Mercedes.”

The Papayas have been notorious for their selection of engines in the last few years. They raced with Honda engines in 2015, with Renault engines from 2018 to 2020. They have been using Mercedes-powered PU since 2021 and are expected to run it at least till 2024 or beyond.

