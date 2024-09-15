Toto Wolff Believes Podium Finish is Possible in Azerbaijan GP

Soon after Mercedes introduced their new front wing, they started a podium run from the Canadian GP that lasted till the summer break. However, the six-race streak ended after the summer break, and the Brackley outfit is struggling again. They’ve been unable to break into the podium places since the Dutch GP. After qualifying P5 and P7, this performance trend may also likely continue in Baku. Although, Toto Wolff is eyeing a podium in the upcoming race.

“It’s actually disappointing. I think we could have been second or third. Probably third”, he commented on their qualifying output to Sky Sports. However, he believes a podium is possible in the race thanks to their superior straight-line speed.

Wolff added, “A podium is still possible, but then everything has to go right. It is difficult to judge the long runs because we have a lot of speed on the straight. That is favorable, but it can also cause you to slide more towards the inside of the track.”

The strong belief of being higher in the starting grid is shared by other team members as well like Lewis Hamilton. However, the Brit only had himself to blame for the lowly P7 starting position. He also expressed confusion with his continued poor performances on Saturdays. For now, the trend continues but with ambitions for a podium.

On the other hand, Charles Leclerc put his stamp of authority in Baku with his fourth pole in a row in the Azerbaijan GP. Even Wolff admitted it’s a Leclerc circuit after his qualifying performance and he isn’t the only one.

Wolff sings Leclerc’s praises after the Azerbaijan GP qualifying session

Ferrari’s Italian GP upgrades have put them right at the front once again. Leclerc secured his fourth pole in a row in Baku sparking compliments from rival bosses. Even Red Bull boss Christian Horner admitted Ferrari has superior pace since the last weekend. However, Leclerc’s pole positions have not translated to a single win yet in Baku.

However, he’s in prime position to break the duck in his fourth attempt given the car’s current state. The grid’s been the most competitive it’s ever been and currently so is the SF-24. If Leclerc can maintain his lead into Turn 1, he might be able to go on and win the race.

However, it’s hardly ever as easy as it sounds. Given the increased level of competition, anything is possible and Ferrari will have to fend off a lot of challenges to see their star man over the line.