Almave x Lec Soon? Charles Leclerc Hopes To Give Lewis Hamilton A Taste Of Collaboration “When He Arrives At Ferrari”

Several athletes have often ventured into opening new businesses alongside their professional careers. F1 drivers are no different from this norm. Alongside several of his other business ventures, Lewis Hamilton also decided to open a non-alcoholic drink brand called Almave last year. Fellow F1 driver Charles Leclerc has now also decided to open a business venture himself. The Monegasque has opened up his own ice cream brand named ‘Lec’. Soon after the launch of this business, he was asked whether he has any plans of collaborating with Hamilton, who will join him at Ferrari in 2025.

In reply, Leclerc told Gazzetta in an interview, “We were talking about it the last time on the track! He has this new Almave project of his, which is very nice because he has developed a new soft drink, while I have ice cream. So surely, one day, when he arrives at Ferrari, we will celebrate with my ice cream and his drink“.

After stating the same, Leclerc also explained why he decided to open up an ice cream business specifically. The Ferrari driver stated that the answer was simple as he liked ice cream.

He revealed that the only regret he has is the inability to consume too much ice cream because the weight of drivers is crucial in F1. Leclerc revealed that since they are always fighting for every thousandth of a second, they cannot afford to be overweight.

Leclerc has already launched Lec in Italy, as his ice creams are available in various supermarkets across the country. There are five flavors available of the Lec ice cream so far.

Which flavors has Charles Leclerc launched with Lec?

The five flavors launched are as follows: peanut caramel tango, swirly pistachio-oh, chocolate crunch, vanillove, and salty caramel. As per the economic standards of Europe, his ice creams are affordable.

A few fans posted videos and pictures on social media, revealing that one of his ice cream tubs cost 4.99 euros [$5.36]. Since Leclerc is very conscious about health, the ice creams he has launched also have low calories. Each tub has just 370 kcal. During the same interview, Leclerc also explained why he decided to sell ice creams that have low calories.

He said that since he is a professional athlete, he is well aware of how important it is for one to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Moreover, since his performance is strongly linked to his commitment and fitness, he hopes that anyone who consumes his brand also follow suit.