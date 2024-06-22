Dodgy Practice Session Later, Max Verstappen’s Happy With Bare Minimum

In his six wins this season, Max Verstappen had to work the hardest in the last two, which came in the previous four race weekends- a shoddy output per Red Bull’s high standards. For the first time since 2021, they are under a lot of pressure. So, despite a win two weeks ago in Canada, the team is shaken to the core. The results of the first two practice sessions in Barcelona highlighted the scenario further. Interestingly enough, after which, the three-time World Champion admitted that he’s happy with the bare minimum.

Based on the results of Friday, a lot of excitement can be expected from the Spanish GP. In FP1, Lando Norris was the fastest, closely followed by Verstappen. They both led hometown hero Carlos Sainz who was only three-tenths slower. Furthermore, Sainz and Norris were top in FP2 as well. But this time, they were beaten by Lewis Hamilton; seven-hundredths of a second faster.

Speaking about FP2 where he finished fifth, Verstappen confesses that he’s happy with a sense of normality.

“We just tried a few different set-ups out there, trying to fine-tune a little bit but at least I think the day itself was a bit more normal without any issues so that’s what we were hoping for.”

️ | Max after FP2: “Everything is normal.” “We just tried a few different set-ups out there, trying to find tune a little bit but at least I think the day itself was a bit more normal without any issues so that’s what we were hoping for. The upgrades are nothing too big but… pic.twitter.com/D3rneu573i — RBR News (@redbulletin) June 21, 2024

However, this statement by no means, points towards a straightforward weekend for the reigning Champions. With the gap to the front now closer than ever, every race weekend demands a spark of extraordinary.

What upgrades did Red Bull bring to tackle the upcoming triple-header?

The Championship battle is heating up, which is why Verstappen needs to put some distance between himself and the chasing pack. It is a general understanding that Red Bull will be strong in Spain, and the subsequent two races in Silverstone and Austria. However, to give him an added boost, Red Bull has introduced some changes for Barcelona this weekend.

The team upgraded the RB20’s sidepod inlet geometries and modified the floor and engine side-cover panels. These changes are expected to help them be faster than expected at the Spanish GP, and how it pans out, can be figured out during qualifying on Saturday.

Ferrari, who are 24 points behind the Milton-Keynes-based outfit in the Championship standings, have also brought upgrades to Spain. A higher downforce rear wing on the SF-24 has bolstered their performance and the car’s sidepod, diffuser and floor body have all undergone changes.

So far, Sainz has taken full advantage of these upgrades and looked particularly strong during the practice sessions. Whether he can transpire that form into qualifying and the race, remains to be seen.