Toto Wolff Breaks a Sweat Trying to Control Mercedes F1 Narrative

Toto Wolff has a big problem with his hands. Mercedes have realised that the W14 is not good enough to allow the team to compete for wins this year. And that the team need to start working on a new concept.

Meanwhile, his star driver Lewis Hamilton is clearly unhappy with the team’s performance. The driver has claimed the team did not listen to his suggestions while developing the car. And that the 7x World Champion feels no connection with the car whatsoever.

On one hand, he has apologised to Lewis for not delivering a competitive car for the 2nd season. But also stated that the driver might have to explore other teams if he wants to win the 8th title.

Hamilton believes the Red Bull RB19 is the most dominant F1 car he has seen in his career 👀 Do you agree with him? 💬#SaudiArabianGP pic.twitter.com/Hrz7jyHonz — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) March 20, 2023

The situation at Mercedes is pretty tense and has left the Austrian vexed. A problem the 8-time Constructors championship-winning Team Principal never imagined.

How bad is the W14?

F1 presenter Lee McKenzie questioned the state of the team. She claims Toto Wolff telling Lewis Hamilton might have to leave the team was a concerning statement.

Just days after the Bahrain GP, Mercedes put out a statement to their fans, apologising for their car’s lack of performance. It clearly means the team don’t see themselves as able to contend for the championship anymore.

She shared on the F1 nation podcast, “The tone that has come out since Bahrain is not ‘defeated’. But putting out an apology letter, or maybe telling in the Press Conference that if Lewis cannot win here he has to move elsewhere. I just find them pretty strange.”

Red Bull now have the same number of F1 wins as Lewis Hamilton since the team’s first race victory in 2009 🏆 pic.twitter.com/rM41KVoPct — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 20, 2023

Mercedes suffered at the start of 2022 too. Hamilton endured a winless campaign, but towards the end of 2022, the performances started to pick up. McKenzie believes this could be the case with the W14 too.

She added, “Toto mentions that the team has pretty high standards. But isn’t as bad as last year. Maybe the gap to Red Bul is but is it really that bad?”

Toto Wolff ready to copy Red Bull’s concept

Toto Wolff has mentioned that the team is ready to copy Red Bull’s concept if that will bring improved performance in the W14. But the Austrians’ statements come as excuses for the team’s shortfalls.

Even Lewis Hamilton stated that the RB19 is probably the fastest car he has ever raced against. There was a stark difference in speed when the Briton was helpless in defending Max Verstappen at the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP.

De la Rosa said, “Toto seemed very confident that Mercedes are looking good with the new concept they are testing in the wind tunnel. I don’t know how fast the new car is.”

“That looked like F1 against F2.” The difference in pace between Red Bull and Mercedes 😳 pic.twitter.com/mqO8e0s1qM — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) March 19, 2023

Even Toto claims there is no chance any other team could win a race this year apart from Red Bull. But with a cost cap involved the team might have to compromise with the development of their 2024 car.

Wolff has also given an ultimatum to technical director Mike Elliot on improving the car’s speed. The team have also brought back former director James Allison, which prompts that there could be a major reshuffle at the Brackley-based team if things don’t work out.

