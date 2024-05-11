Stephen Curry’s Sister Sydel Gets Nostalgic Watching Cameron Brink Playing in the WNBA

2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year Cameron Brink has made an immediate impression in the WNBA. After being drafted second overall in this year’s WNBA Draft, she has showcased tremendous defensive and rebounding prowess in her first two games with the LA Sparks. The Curry family has been watching the 22-year-old hoop since she was a kid. Hence, they have been over the moon about her new WNBA stint.

Advertisement

Brink’s Godsister and Stephen Curry’s sister, Sydel Curry-Lee, was inside the Footprint Center when Brink was in action against the Phoenix Mercury. She rolled out an emotional IG story, showing how proud and nostalgic she felt watching Brink find her footing at the highest level of Women’s basketball.

Sydel couldn’t hold back her tears in the moment. She couldn’t believe how much her Godsister has grown. In her story, the nostalgic 29-year-old wrote, “She’s an adult and I can’t take it ”

In the subsequent stories in Sydel’s Instagram, the Sparks Center could be seen sharing precious moments with Sydel’s kids. This is one of the numerous times when Stephen Curry’s sister has showcased her joy regarding Brink’s success. She hyped her up as well when the Sparks Center made her WNBA debut.

Apart from Sydel-Curry Lee, the rest of the Curry family has been also rallying behind Brink. Her Godmother Sonya Curry can’t rave enough about the hoops journey of the athlete, whom she had held in her arms many times.

Cameron Brink is backed by basketball royalty

Sonya Curry was at the table with Cameron Brink when she was drafted by the LA Sparks at Brooklyn Music Center. The two shared a pleasant embrace before the Stanford alum received her Sparks jersey at the draft stage.

During Brink’s Sparks debut, like her daughter, Sonya also rolled out an IG post of the Sparks Center being introduced in the WNBA arena. She captioned her post, “Letsssssssss gooooooo!” while posting a picture of the huge achievement.

Meanwhile, her Godbrother Stephen Curry celebrated when the former Cardinal athlete was given the 2024 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award. He shared an IG story in which Brink could be seen holding the coveted trophy. Thus, CB has no shortage of support from one of the most renowned sports families in the world.