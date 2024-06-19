Toto Wolff Can Make Last Attempt to Lure Max Verstappen as “Caveats” in Contract Could Lead Him Out of Red Bull

Despite some doubts early on this season, Max Verstappen‘s long-term future with Red Bull seems to be all but confirmed. This means that Toto Wolff, who was trying to lure the Dutchman to Mercedes, has failed in his pursuit. As such, Wolff’s search for a Lewis Hamilton replacement goes on. But according to former Aston Martin strategist Bernie Collins, there might be a ray of hope for the Silver Arrows.

As is the case with F1 drivers, Verstappen’s Red Bull contract isn’t a one-sided employment deal. Collins explains that there are certain clauses attached, that could prompt him to depart.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, she explained, “We know there are caveats. We have heard little bits of caveats in his contracts that he can leave if certain conditions are met.”

Red Bull seems to be Verstappen’s preferred choice for 2025. But Collins adds that with the regulation changes of 2026 looming, Verstappen could evaluate his options. Especially if they don’t remain a race-winning team.

The details of Verstappen’s deal aren’t public knowledge. But in the past, reports have stated that the 26-year-old’s presence in the team is closely linked with that of team advisor Helmut Marko.

Verstappen himself has made it clear that if Marko leaves, he will, as well. “I think I have been very clear that he [Marko] always has to stay.” As such, Wolff could pull off a move that would see Marko become a part of Mercedes. Perhaps then, Verstappen will consider a quicker move.

Is Toto Wolff still interested in signing Max Verstappen to Mercedes?

Previously, Wolff had admitted that any Team Principal on the grid would be willing to do ‘handstands’ to land Verstappen; including him. But with recent developments in the driver market, his priorities may have changed.

Verstappen would still be the first driver of choice for most Team Principals. However, Wolff has an exceptional young prodigy in the Mercedes ranks – 17-year-old Kimi Antonelli.

| According to what Corriere dello Sport learned, Kimi Antonelli’s will get the second Mercedes for 2025. It was precisely Kimi Antonelli’s private tests that convinced Mercedes management for his contract for 2025. Toto Wolff doesn’t want to let Antonelli escape just like… pic.twitter.com/JTMpOg7dCj — F1_MercHub (@F1MercHub) May 28, 2024

Wolff has made it clear that he wants Antonelli to be a part of the team in the near future, probably in 2025 itself. The FIA has reduced the age limit for super licenses from 18 to 17. This accelerates the process of his entry into F1, as he can take part in FP1 sessions before he turns 18 in August.

Wolff missed out on Verstappen’s signing as a Mercedes boss all the way back in 2014. As a result, he doesn’t want to let the Antonelli train pass.