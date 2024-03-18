Secret Clause, Not Known to Christian Horner, in $275 Million Contract Could Trigger Max Verstappen’s Exit From Red Bull

According to reports coming out of Autosport, Max Verstappen has a secret release clause in his Red Bull contract that in fact allows him to leave the team if Helmut Marko chooses to walk away as well. What makes the whole matter even more interesting is the fact that the said clause in Verstappen’s whopping $275 million deal was never known to team principal, Christian Horner. The clause dictates that if Marko ends up leaving the team, Verstappen has an option to terminate his contract with the Bulls and find the exit doors, too.

This particular clause was actually never part of the original deal signed before Horner and was an addendum added on later, unilaterally by Marko – thus evading Horner’s notice. The report explains that as Marko is one of the directors of Red Bull Racing, he could act on behalf of the team without keeping Horner in the loop.

During the Saudi Arabian GP, Verstappen made it pretty clear that his future with the Bulls was tied in with Marko’s. The Dutchman said, “I think I have been very clear that he always has to stay.”

If the reports are true, it would explain why the 26-year-old was so confident about making such a statement. Ever since Christian Horner was put under investigation by the Red Bull group after a complaint for “inappropriate behavior” was lodged against him, an internal power struggle has ensued with Marko and Verstappens in the opposition.

Is Max Verstappen on the verge of leaving Red Bull?

The investigation itself has taken many twists and turns over the course of one-and-a-half months. However, a clear divide has seemingly crept into the team as Christian Horner stands in opposition to Helmut Marko and the Verstappens who reportedly want to see him sacked.

What really gave credence to this entire rumor were Horner’s own comments. When asked to share his thoughts about his star driver possibly leaving the team, Horner hinted at an internal struggle when he said, “You can’t force somebody to be somewhere just because of a piece of paper,” per The Guardian.

Toto Wolff stoked the fire further after he was seen sharing a chat with Verstappen’s father, Jos during the Bahrain GP weekend. When asked if Verstappen could make a shock Mercedes move, he cryptically said ‘anything is possible’.