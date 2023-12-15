Toto Wolff Enforces This Philosophy at Mercedes but Doesn’t Apply It to Himself

Mercedes did not achieve the results they were looking for in 2022 and 2023. Despite this, team principal Toto Wolff is not ready to blame any individuals on the side as he looks to solve the problem collectively. However, this philosophy does not apply to him as he is ready to take responsibility for this downfall.

Admittedly, Wolff has constantly been under pressure consequently of Mercedes’ back-to-back poor seasons. The pressure has increased after the Silver Arrows had a winless outing this year. As a result, there are now immense expectations for the team to bounce back in 2024.

Despite finishing in P2 in the Constructors’ Championship this season, Mercedes only managed to score less than half of what Red Bull gathered. This proves the performance advantage that Red Bull currently have over Mercedes.

Speaking about this, Wolff said in a report published by F1 Maximal, “It’s difficult because I keep hammering on myself. I keep questioning myself and my contribution all the time. So in hard times you wake up in the morning and think: What should I do?”

Instead of blaming individuals, Wolff focuses on figuring out the problems in the team. The Austrian does not blame anyone from his team for making a mistake but does expect everyone on the side to help collectively solve the same.

Lewis Hamilton has always praised Toto Wolff for his leadership

Lewis Hamilton is all praises for the way Toto Wolff has been leading Mercedes despite the team’s recent struggles. The British driver recently said in an interview as per Racingnews365, “Toto is an amazing leader. I’ve known him for a long time. We joined the team at the same time. [He’s] just continuing to push everyone. He’s a very, very approachable leader. People can relate to him, to his emotions to his compassion and his drive.”

Hamilton then explained how he has the highest amount of respect for Wolff, who has managed to keep Mercedes together even in difficult times. The seven-time champion believes that the Silver Arrows’ recent struggles have helped Wolff grow both as an individual and as a professional.