Toto Wolff Finally Explains What Is ‘Pumpernickel’; His Go to Breakfast Dish

Toto Wolff is one of the most entertaining personalities and it’s very evident on Netflix’s Drive to Survive. The Mercedes boss has these peculiar habits and one of them is his breakfast habit. In season four of the series back in 2022, Wolff ordered a bizarre breakfast and fans were left wondering what it was. The Austrian ordered ham and eggs besides bacon and two ‘pumpernickels’. Wolff explained recently why it is his go-to breakfast dish.

In a Q&A video on the Mercedes YouTube channel, Wolff explained what is a pumpernickel and how often he has it. He said, “Yeah I still have the pumpernickel. It’s my routine on race weekend. It’s just a whole-grain bread that is very compressed. And I like that in the morning, because it’s, you know I just feel good after eating it.”

Pumpernickel is a dense dark rye bread that originated in Germany. The 51-year-old revealed how he feels good after having the dense bread and how it also helps him focus on Mercedes’ betterment. Wolff also had ordered some tomato, butter, and salt besides the aforementioned breakfast order in season 4 of Drive To Survive.

For drinking, the Mercedes boss ordered espresso with lactose-free milk. It seems like Wolff is very particular with his food habits. So much so that he often eats the same thing and wears the same clothes regularly when Mercedes is competing in the F1 season.

Fans on social media reacted bizarrely to Wolff’s breakfast routine when they watched Drive to Survive in 2022.

Perhaps, many did not expect the Mercedes boss to have such a choice in terms of bread.

However, Wolff did educate many about German foods and breads via his breakfast order.

What else does Toto Wolff like besides Pumpernickels?

Further in the video, Toto Wolff revealed his favorite animal. The Austrian replied “Dragonfly” despite it actually being an insect. Regardless, leaving the biological terminology aside, the Mercedes boss hit the bull’s eye with his reasoning of why he likes dragonflies.

Wolff highlighted how a dragonfly is built or born with precision. The 51-year-old likes the preciseness of a dragonfly’s body structure. The 51-year-old now hopes that his side build a dragonfly-like precise car for 2024 at Brackley.

However, Mercedes doesn’t have the strategic advantage of extra wind tunnel time as Ferrari and McLaren do after they finished lower in the standings. But, Wolff is not worried about it as he reasoned why the team pushed to finish P2.

They were much more focused on the financial gain of finishing second rather than the sporting advantage of more wind tunnel time. Wolff explained that the bonus component and motivation for people at the factory and the team were more important and relevant for the Silver Arrows.