While Max Verstappen Seeks His Record Victory, Fernando Alonso Makes Big ‘33’ Declaration Ahead of the Italian Grand Prix

After claiming his nine straight wins in Formula 1, Max Verstappen will be more than eager to clinch the tenth win at the Italian Grand Prix. This will put the Red Bull driver a notch above Sebastian Vettel when it comes to back-to-back wins. However, as per Aupabet, Fernando Alonso also made a huge declaration that will see him lock horns with Verstappen for the contention of the Monza win and then the rest of the season.

The Spanish driver, after claiming the surprising podium in the chaotic Dutch Grand Prix, said that he is finally ready to take the 33rd win. With Aston Martin’s improvement, this might work out perfectly for the Asturian.

Admittedly, Alonso does not want to wait further as he wants to initiate the charge of his quest for victory right from the upcoming race at the Autodromo Nazionale Monza on Sunday.

Fernando Alonso wants to stop Max Verstappen

Verstappen is on an incredible run of winning streak as the Red Bull driver has been unbeaten since the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Even Sergio Perez in the same RB-19 failed to beat the ferocious Dutchman.

However, Alonso wants to be the man to break the winning streak of Verstappen and take home his 33rd GP. A win for which he waited for over a decade. Talking about this, he said, “The 33 has been installed in the team and we are going to try it every weekend.”

Admittedly, the defending world champion has been superbly dominant this season and as a result, he earned himself stark criticism for being too supreme. Therefore, a huge part of the F1 fans will be in support of Fernando Alonso in his quest to claim victory.

Alonso is the fan favorite now against Verstappen

As Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, Charles Leclerc, and Carlos Sainz seem too weak in front of the mighty Verstappen coming into 2023, fans are expected to root for Fernando Alonso to stop the Red Bull driver’s streak.

Given how the Dutch driver won 11 out of 13 races this year, the fans are not only ‘bored’ with listening to the Dutch national anthem every race weekend, but also would want a change this time around.

Apart from the fans, renowned Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz also hyped up his compatriot on his quest for the 33rd win. Furthermore, Aston Martin with Alonso can also make it to the podium, if not the win. The AMR23 at Monza is expected to be fairly strong given the circuit suits the characteristics of the car.