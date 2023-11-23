Toto Wolff Stirs the Christian Horner- Lewis Hamilton Pot With the Truth About What Happened

Christian Horner and Lewis Hamilton have recently been at odds with one another after the former shockingly claimed that one of the latter’s representatives had contacted Red Bull for a potential move. Even though Hamilton has since rubbished these claims, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff yet felt a need to clear the air.

In a group interview that included SpeedCafe, the Mercedes boss called out Horner for his comments. The Austrian claimed that the Red Bull boss told a twisted version of the actual events.

“It was Christian enquiring about Lewis’ availability. Lewis had an exchange with Christian, which he immediately told me about, and which was not about a seat but it was just blah.”

He said it was Horner who wanted to contact Hamilton through an agency that Mercedes works with. The Mercedes driver himself also did acknowledge that Horner had contacted him but made it clear that he has no interest in moving to his team’s arch-rivals.

Lewis Hamilton hit back after Christian Horner for stirring the pot

Upon hearing the words of Christian Horner, Lewis Hamilton addressed the claims. The 38-year-old stated that Horner was just trying to stir something up.

Speaking ahead of the Abu Dhabi GP, the seven-time world champion revealed there was never any communication between him and Red Bull. However, he admitted to there being a message on his older phone from Horner that asked him to “get together and have a chat at the end of the season.”

Meanwhile, Horner has been outspoken about the fact that a Red Bull-Lewis Hamilton partnership would never work. Adding to his explanation, Horner stated how the dynamic between Max Verstappen and Hamilton would be difficult to work out and that the team was more than happy with their current driver lineup.