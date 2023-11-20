“That’s Just Him Growing Up”: Ex-F1 Driver Refutes Max Verstappen’s ‘Early Retirement’ Claims

Max Verstappen has time and again hinted towards an early retirement from F1. The Dutchman has reiterated that his long-term contract with Red Bull isn’t going to stop him if he wants to leave Grand Prix racing before it expires. However, ex-F1 star, Johnny Herbert, has refuted those claims, per GPBlog.com.

Advertisement

While addressing Verstappen’s comments, Herbert told Genting Casino, “That’s just him growing up and maturing and him appreciating there is life outside the F1 bubble. I think his whole demeanor and mentality is about winning. He may do Le Mans with his Dad. But his main focus is and will be F1 but he realises he can enjoy life in a different way and it’s not all about that one bubble. Maybe it’s family that could be starting to come into his head.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1710956041045762234?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Verstappen isn’t here to just race in circles and pick up paychecks. His comments relating to retiring from the sport come with two caveats. Firstly, the three-time world champion does not want to linger in the midfield.

Hence, if Red Bull falter before 2028, he will have no qualms about leaving the sport altogether. Secondly, he’s sick and tired of the ‘commercial‘ obligations that come with being an F1 driver.

Verstappen has made it clear: his mega contract that runs until the end of 2028 will not hinder his decision if he chooses to bid the sport farewell. His resentment for the glamorous side of things came to the forefront at the Las Vegas GP last week.

Max Verstappen despises the show aspect of the Las Vegas GP

The glitz and glamour present at the Las Vegas Grand Prix was not for Max Verstappen. As a result, the Dutchman went on a lengthy rant about how the commercial side of the sport has destroyed what F1 really stands for.

He said, “For me when I was a little kid it was about the emotion of the sport, that’s what I fell in love with and not the show around it. As a real racer, I think that shouldn’t really matter.” He slammed the event for being a cash-grabbing show rather than a Grand Prix.

Advertisement

“I think it’s more important that you make them [the fans] understand what we do as a sport because most of them just come to have a party, drink, see a DJ play or a performance act. They don’t actually understand what we are doing and what we are putting on the line to perform,” he added.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/sportbible/status/1725988823207661630?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Even Verstappen’s father thought his son had overreacted. In the end, the spectacular Grand Prix on the Saturday evening was the saving grace for the event that salvaged the last bit of credibility it needed to return to the calendar in 2024.