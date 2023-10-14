Toto Wolff Ready to Solve Lewis Hamilton’s Car Complaints Even if Takes Heavy Toll on Entire Team

In a season full of struggles for Lewis Hamilton, the biggest issue has been his Mercedes car. The Briton has consistently complained about not feeling comfortable when driving the W14 and hasn’t been able to churn the best out of it. Toto Wolff has taken note of all of Hamilton’s points and is now ready to solve them all, even if it means his team has to start from scratch, as per Motorsportweek.

Advertisement

At the helm of all the issues Hamilton has had with the W14 lies the car’s cockpit. The team introduced a ‘zeropod’ concept to improve the car’s aerodynamics and help the drivers navigate the car with more ease. However, the concept of the cockpit did not work out, and they had to abandon it. Neither of the drivers have felt comfortable when driving the car and thus lack confidence in it. And now, Wolff has taken it upon himself to spearhead the development of an entirely new car for the 2024 season.

Toto Wolff ready to burn the midnight oil to help Lewis Hamilton get back to the top

Currently, only one thing is on the mind of Toto Wolff, and that is a Mercedes resurgence. To do the same, the first thing on the agenda would be to hand Hamilton a car he feels confident driving in and can push to the limit. To achieve the same, Wolff is ready to do whatever it takes.

Advertisement

“We have to get back to basics. I don’t want to hear Lewis say anymore ‘My cockpit is too far forward.’” “The biggest problem is that the drivers have no confidence in the car. We have to give them a solid foundation to score good points.”

As the 2023 season heads to its conclusion, preparations for the next season are in full force. As such, Mercedes are bringing in one of their last upgrades of the season to their car in the U.S. GP. The upgrade is in line with their concept for the 2024 season, and it will give the team and its drivers a better understanding of whether or not they are on the right path.

Mercedes to bring an important upgrade in the U.S.

Apart from the design of the cockpit, the ride height has been a prominent design flaw when it comes to the issues with the W14. Given the same, Mercedes believe they have cracked the formula and have hit the sweet spot for the same. Keeping in line with their latest development, the Silver Arrows will feature a W14 with a new ride height when F1 makes its stop in Austin.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MercedesF1_News/status/1707143412758065216?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The latest upgrade to the car is being brought, keeping the 2024 season in mind. With plans of binning the entire current concept and starting from scratch, the ride height and the cockpit design will be key components around which the rest of the car will be built. More realistically, the upgrades to the W15 will reach perfection in 2025, as it is near-impossible for Mercedes to come up with a flawless new design in a matter of months.

Advertisement

With Hamilton staying with Mercedes until the end of the 2025 season, he might have one last shot at winning another world title with the team that won him his last six.