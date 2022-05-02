“Calm, Calm Calm”: Sebastian Vettel scares customer while drifting their car as a Mechanic

Sebastian Vettel takes customers for a spin scaring them while he giggled in the driver’s seat dressed up as a mechanic

What can Sebastian Vettel not do? He is an F1 driver, cameraman, race engineer, marshall, and inspector. But did you know that he was a mechanic as well?

That’s right! The four-time world champion dressed up as a mechanic to frighten customers and take their car on a ride. He was driving for Red Bull in the 2014 season when he joined tire manufacturers Tirendo for this act of mischief.

The prank creators kept the cars of a few of the customers and informed them to pick up their cars after inspection. Little did they know, a devilment act is going to take place which they will never forget.

The German Mechanic Sebastian Vettel

The Aston Martin daunted a long hair wig with a big beard. Alongside a tummy with a work apron, the German was all set to scare the upcoming customer.

Also Read: Sebastian Vettel responds to rumors linking him to a Red Bull seat for 2023

At first, a woman came to pick up her car post-inspection. Vettel informed her that although the car is fantastic, there are some problems with the car.

He insisted that they could go on a test drive so that she will be informed about the weird noises her car is making. Little did she know, her heart’s BPM would be going up and down in quick seconds.

Practising for the race wins doughnuts?

Vettel complained to the customer that the car squeaks a lot at higher acceleration. To demonstrate, he drove the car around the garage at a fast pace. The woman had the most shocking look on her face chanting her last prayers while Vettel enjoyed herself.

Also Read: McLaren driver reveals his surprising rivalry with Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds

The four-time world champion is no stranger to drifting or spinning. The customer who was just looking to take her car back home kept screaming. Vettel spun her car in the corners while having a broad smile on his face.

Another customer who came to take his car back home was pranked as well. Vettel had cameras on his protective glasses and a pen in his pocket as well. He kept on spinning the sedan around while the frustrated man kept shouting at Vettel.