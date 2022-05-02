F1

“Calm, Calm Calm”: Sebastian Vettel scares customer while drifting their car as a Mechanic

"Calm, Calm Calm": Sebastian Vettel scares customer while drifting their car as a Mechanic
Janmeyjay Shukla

Previous Article
"The one Finals Magic invited Cookie to, Michael Jordan did a gentlemen's sweep to the Lakers!”: Magic Johnson reveals why he never invited his wife to NBA Finals
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"Calm, Calm Calm": Sebastian Vettel scares customer while drifting their car as a Mechanic
“Calm, Calm Calm”: Sebastian Vettel scares customer while drifting their car as a Mechanic

Sebastian Vettel takes customers for a spin scaring them while he giggled in the driver’s…