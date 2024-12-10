mobile app bar

Toto Wolff Reveals Carlos Sainz’s Father Once Stopped F1 Star’s Racing After a ‘Dangerous’ Accident

Anirban Aly Mandal
AUSTRALIAN F1 GRAND PRIX, Carlos Sainz Sr speaking with Guenther Steiner in the drivers paddock at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit in Melbourne, Thursday, March 21, 2024 | Credits- IMAGO / AAP

There is an element of danger in motorsports that has been ever-present, and no matter how good the safety standards get, it will always remain. One could expect a family of seasoned racers to understand that and willingly accept the risk of the sport. Still, Carlos Sainz Sr.—a legend in rallying—decided to pull the plug on his son’s career after a serious accident.

Toto Wolff recently discussed this in a podcast with American actor and huge fan Dax Shepard. While discussing getting his kid into the business, the Mercedes boss revealed an anecdote about the Williams driver. “So Carlos Sainz, the old man told me that Carlos had an accident when he was six or seven,” he began.

“They stopped racing because they all felt it was too dangerous. And a few years later, the son said, I want to, I want to go [karting],” he added on the Armchair Expert podcast.

It would only be a matter of time before Sainz’s family would give in to his demands. At 11, Wolff said that the Madrid-born driver resumed his trade in the junior categories — a smart decision in hindsight.

Sainz got to F1 in 2015 and after spending a few years in the midfield with the likes of Toro Rosso, Renault, and McLaren, he joined Ferrari in 2021, where he became a consistent front-runner. Last weekend, he took part in his final race with the Scuderia, with Lewis Hamilton replacing him next year onwards. He left Ferrari as one of the strongest drivers on the grid.

Will Wolff follow Sainz’s approach?

While the 52-year-old has carved out a dynasty with Mercedes as its Team Principal, the ‘Wolff pack’ is now dabbling at his feet in the driver’s seat. His son Jack, is an avid karting driver.

Jack is good, but Wolff admitted that no decision had been reached in terms of making a career out of his talents. However, if he wants to make it to F1, his support system would be as strong as they come with Mercedes driver George Russell open to coaching him.

Wolff himself raced in his youth before giving up that dream to focus on the business of racing. Jack’s mother, Susie Wolff, is also a former racing driver, having tested F1 machinery for Williams in 2014 (the last female to take part in an F1 session). She currently heads the F1 Academy in its search for the first full-time female F1 driver.

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

