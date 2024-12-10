Toto Wolff Reveals Carlos Sainz’s Father Once Stopped F1 Star’s Racing After a ‘Dangerous’ Accident

There is an element of danger in motorsports that has been ever-present, and no matter how good the safety standards get, it will always remain. One could expect a family of seasoned racers to understand that and willingly accept the risk of the sport. Still, Carlos Sainz Sr.—a legend in rallying—decided to pull the plug on his son’s career after a serious accident.

Toto Wolff recently discussed this in a podcast with American actor and huge fan Dax Shepard. While discussing getting his kid into the business, the Mercedes boss revealed an anecdote about the Williams driver. “So Carlos Sainz, the old man told me that Carlos had an accident when he was six or seven,” he began.

“They stopped racing because they all felt it was too dangerous. And a few years later, the son said, I want to, I want to go [karting],” he added on the Armchair Expert podcast.

It would only be a matter of time before Sainz’s family would give in to his demands. At 11, Wolff said that the Madrid-born driver resumed his trade in the junior categories — a smart decision in hindsight.

Sainz got to F1 in 2015 and after spending a few years in the midfield with the likes of Toro Rosso, Renault, and McLaren, he joined Ferrari in 2021, where he became a consistent front-runner. Last weekend, he took part in his final race with the Scuderia, with Lewis Hamilton replacing him next year onwards. He left Ferrari as one of the strongest drivers on the grid.

Will Wolff follow Sainz’s approach?

While the 52-year-old has carved out a dynasty with Mercedes as its Team Principal, the ‘Wolff pack’ is now dabbling at his feet in the driver’s seat. His son Jack, is an avid karting driver.

Jack is good, but Wolff admitted that no decision had been reached in terms of making a career out of his talents. However, if he wants to make it to F1, his support system would be as strong as they come with Mercedes driver George Russell open to coaching him.

Jack Wolff karting with kart number 44. Definitely future WDC pic.twitter.com/s22f4iOzce — sulli (@sull1meadows) April 23, 2023

Wolff himself raced in his youth before giving up that dream to focus on the business of racing. Jack’s mother, Susie Wolff, is also a former racing driver, having tested F1 machinery for Williams in 2014 (the last female to take part in an F1 session). She currently heads the F1 Academy in its search for the first full-time female F1 driver.