Toto Wolff Warns 41-year-old Fernando Alonso Led Aston Martin Could Leave Mercedes Behind

Fernando Alonso and Felipe Drugovich completed Aston Martin’s 2023 Pre-season testing at Bahrain. The duo completed 387 laps for the British team who look like ambitious dark horses for the upcoming season.

Drugovich was roped in at the last minute as a replacement for Lance Stroll who suffered from a biking accident just a week ago. Barring a small reliability scare on day 1, the reigning F1 Champion managed to amass 117 laps.

However, the hero of the story is undoubtedly 2-time World Champion Fernando Alonso. Alonso managed to complete 270 laps all by himself, the most by any driver.

41-year-old Alonso seems to contend in his new car and looks like his age hasn’t slowed him down. The driver’s pace makes the AMR23 look scary enough to give the Big 3 a challenge in 2023.

Fernando Alonso completed 270 laps in testing for Aston Martin

Aston Martin did have a troubled start after Felipe Drugovich retired early on Day 1 after an electrical malfunction. But Fernando Alonso stepped in and made the news.

Alonso recorded the 2nd fastest time of the day, only behind Max Verstappen. The Dutchman completed 97 laps more than Alonso and only beat his time by 0.029 seconds.

Alonso was back in the top 3 on Day 2 after completing a mammoth 130 Lap run. The Spaniard was much quieter on Day 3, but his performances have already raised many eyebrows.

Competitors have taken into notice that Aston Martin might win the mid-field battle. McLaren seems to be struggling and Alfa Romeo and Alpine will be improving their packages, so the team in green could make a mark this season.

Alonso too was impressed by the performance of the AMR23 and is positive that the team can fend for podiums. But the Mercedes Boss Toto Wolff claims his team could leave the Silver Arrows behind in the championship.

Toto Wolff senses Aston Martin to be fighting for 2nd

Following Fernando Alonso’s firey performance, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff made a strong prediction. Wolff claims Alonso and his team could beat Mercedes in the title race.

Based on the Pre-season testing, the Austrian claims Aston Martin are looking like the 2nd fastest team on the grid. This means the Silverstone-based team could give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell a run for their money.

So here’s a shot at an order as we stand today, with the usual caveat it’s only testing and this is likely to be completely wrong. 1 Red Bull Racing

2 Ferrari

3 Aston Martin

4 Mercedes

5 Alpine

6 Alfa Romeo

7 Haas

8 Alpha Tauri

9 Williams

10 McLaren — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) February 26, 2023

Not just Wolff, even fellow drivers feel Aston is a serious challenger. Alfa Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu claims Aston Martin has made a big step and could win the midfield battle this year.

Even Kevin Magnussen agreed with Zhou’s point. The Dane claims Aston’s performance, in the long runs, looks threatening. Aston’s true colours will be unveiled soon when the lights go out on 5th March for the Bahrain GP.

