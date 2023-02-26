Will Buxton Predicts Fernando Alonso Will Score Podium at 2023 Bahrain GP

Following the pre-season testing result, F1 presenter Will Buxton predicts Fernando Alonso will shock the paddock with an early podium.

After three days of testing in Bahrain, the Silverstone-based team has shown a good pace. Alonso, who joined the team at the end of the 2022 season, ran 270 laps during the testing.

The Spaniard placed himself in 9th position in the entire pre-season testing timesheets. With the AMR23 showing a positive sign, Alonso might be able to capitalise and bag some early podiums.

Since the first race of the season is set to take place next weekend, the 2-time world champion might be able to finish in the top 3 at the Bahrain GP.

There’s a genuine feeling in the paddock that given their long run pace Alonso and Aston could come out of the blocks as one of four teams with a proper shot at legitimate early podiums. Obviously it’s only testing and so a lot of ifs and buts, BUT really promising for AMR. https://t.co/BjBsFP0Ej8 — Will Buxton (@wbuxtonofficial) February 26, 2023

Also Read: Back to Back Championships Give Max Verstappen No Extra Edge With 2023 Red Bull F1 Challenger

Aston Martin could be one of the four top teams

Buxton believes that since the team has a good long-run pace, Aston Martin could be one of the top four teams in the 2023 season.

The team has made a step up with Alonso almost topping the timesheets during the Day 1 of testing. Rivals have even singled out Aston Martin as a team to keep eye on in the midfield.

However, since it is still just conclusions drawn from testing there are a lot of ifs and buts. Still, Buxton thinks that the future looks promising for AMR23.

Ted Kravitz: If the Bahrain Grand Prix was today, there would have been Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Fernando Alonso on the podium pic.twitter.com/QxosMcvjs6 — Aston Martin F1 updates (@startonpole) February 26, 2023

Fernando Alonso ‘hurt’ with the absence of Lance Stroll during testing

Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll could not make it to pre-season testing after he injured himself in a bike accident while training in Spain.

His presence at the season-opening Bahrain GP next week is also doubtful with reports suggesting that he has broken both his wrists.

When asked about the impact of Stroll’s absence during the pre-season testing, Alonso said that it hurt. The Spaniard explained that since he is new in the team he does not know if his comments are something that the team should work on or if is it just how the team operates.

The 2-time world champion said the appropriate results of the testing cannot be drawn without Stroll.

Also Read: With Stroll Out of the Picture, Sebastian Vettel Seizes Opportunity to Break the Internet With Hopes of F1 Return