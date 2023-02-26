HomeSearch

Will Buxton Predicts Fernando Alonso Will Score Podium at 2023 Bahrain GP

Samriddhi Jaiswal
|Published 26/02/2023

Will Buxton Predicts Fernando Alonso Will Score Podium at 2023 Bahrain GP

Credits: Twitter

Following the pre-season testing result, F1 presenter Will Buxton predicts Fernando Alonso will shock the paddock with an early podium.

After three days of testing in Bahrain, the Silverstone-based team has shown a good pace. Alonso, who joined the team at the end of the 2022 season, ran 270 laps during the testing.

The Spaniard placed himself in 9th position in the entire pre-season testing timesheets. With the AMR23 showing a positive sign, Alonso might be able to capitalise and bag some early podiums.

Since the first race of the season is set to take place next weekend, the 2-time world champion might be able to finish in the top 3 at the Bahrain GP.

Also Read: Back to Back Championships Give Max Verstappen No Extra Edge With 2023 Red Bull F1 Challenger

Aston Martin could be one of the four top teams

Buxton believes that since the team has a good long-run pace, Aston Martin could be one of the top four teams in the 2023 season.

The team has made a step up with Alonso almost topping the timesheets during the Day 1 of testing. Rivals have even singled out Aston Martin as a team to keep eye on in the midfield.

However, since it is still just conclusions drawn from testing there are a lot of ifs and buts. Still, Buxton thinks that the future looks promising for AMR23.

Fernando Alonso ‘hurt’ with the absence of Lance Stroll during testing

Alonso’s teammate Lance Stroll could not make it to pre-season testing after he injured himself in a bike accident while training in Spain.

His presence at the season-opening Bahrain GP next week is also doubtful with reports suggesting that he has broken both his wrists.

When asked about the impact of Stroll’s absence during the pre-season testing, Alonso said that it hurt. The Spaniard explained that since he is new in the team he does not know if his comments are something that the team should work on or if is it just how the team operates.

The 2-time world champion said the appropriate results of the testing cannot be drawn without Stroll.

Also Read: With Stroll Out of the Picture, Sebastian Vettel Seizes Opportunity to Break the Internet With Hopes of F1 Return

About the author
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal

Samriddhi Jaiswal is an F1 editor and writer at The SportsRush. She started her career as a business journalist but soon found her calling in lights out here we go! Samriddhi has been a Ferrari fan even when her interaction with F1 was occasional. Her first real experience with the thrilling sport came when Charles Leclerc clinched his iconic victory in Spa and Monza and painted the track red. Now, a Tifosi, Samriddhi is a hardcore fan of the prancing horse and can relate to the chaos within the Italian camp and also admires Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher. Off the track, she finds her home in books and musical instruments.

Read more from Samriddhi Jaiswal