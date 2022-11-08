“Tough s**t!”: Haas boss hits back at critics who think Mick Schumacher is being handled harshly

Oct 22, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Haas Formula One Team engineer Guenther Steiner is interviewed before practice for the U.S. Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Haas is yet to confirm their second driver for the 2023 season. Thus, keeping Mick Schumacher’s place in the F1 grid in danger, as Kevin Magnussen has already been confirmed for the next season.

It’s unclear whether Haas would resume their alliance with the German race driver. Nico Hulkenberg has reportedly been in contact with Haas and can replace the 23-year-old driver.

Though, many believe it would be harsh on Schumacher, who has been on an equal footing with his more experienced teammate. But what lies in the 2020 F2 champion’s future, only Guenther Steiner can tell.

⚠️ | Guenther Steiner has still not committed to Mick Schumacher’s future with Haas, but he admits Mick has “definitely gotten better.” [https://t.co/zChyupRe3P] — F24 (@Formula24hrs) November 2, 2022

Also read: Red Bull chief does not see 25-year-old Ferrari star as threat to Max Verstappen

Tough s**t! Guenther Steiner hits back

The media has believed that Haas is being harsh on Schumacher. The German race driver has been the player with the highest repair bill on the grid, but the opinion makers have justified that it’s a parcel of the risk-taking.

So, even fans have believed that Schumacher is the victim of the harshness of Haas. Therefore, Haas’s boss Guenther Steiner was asked whether it worries him that such reports have shaped people’s opinions.

“Absolutely,” said Steiner. “They are influenced, but that is part of the game. But going into battle and always justifying when you know you did the right thing is like, ‘Okay, a few fans are against that’. Tough s**t!”

Mick Schumacher has to earn his spot

Steiner thinks that Schumacher has to earn his spot for the 2023 season. However, with only two races remaining this season, it’s tough for the Ferrari academy graduate to prove his worth and cement his spot.

After Valtteri Bottas scored points in Mexico, Schumacher has the longest streak without fetching points, which ticks to nine races. Thus, the signs are not in favour of Schumacher.

Moreover, with Schumacher leaving the Ferrari academy, Haas has no obligation to extend its arm to him. So, Steiner now actually has the autonomy to have a driver of his own choice. It’s reported that Haas will make a decision before the commencement of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Also read: Red Bull boss thinks Lewis Hamilton will challenge Max Verstappen for 2023 title