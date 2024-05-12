Watching Him Ever Since Go Karting Max Verstappen Lauds Fernando Alonso for Still Competing in F1

No one has proved ‘age is just a number’ quite like Fernando Alonso in the world of Formula 1. The Spaniard is competing at the highest level despite turning 42 last year in July. His continued willingness to compete at the highest level has earned him the respect of his friends and foes.

Expressing this opinion from the friends’ side, Max Verstappen revealed his amazement at Alonso still competing in F1. In an interview with David Coulthard, Verstappen said,

“I have a really good friendship with Fernando because already when I was still in go karting, I really liked his style. He’s also that never give up and real fighter. He’s really on fire. Also, his drive and motivation at his age to still be there in Formula One and wanting to be there for a longer time. He always wants to win. He always wants to do the best. For me, that’s really nice to see.”

Since Verstappen also has a similar competitive spirit as Alonso, he can relate to the Spaniard. The Aston Martin driver also proved Verstappen’s opinion of him correctly by registering several podium finishes in 2023.

While there is no doubt that Alonso still has the capability of fighting at the highest level, he needs a quicker car if he is to take the fight to Verstappen and Red Bull. Once Alonso gets a faster car, he will not hesitate to take the fight to Verstappen despite the duo being good friends off the track.

Fernando Alonso also believes his mindset is similar to Max Verstappen’

Similarly to Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso also believes he relates well to the Dutchman. The Spaniard respects the Red Bull driver’s conduct and straightforward approach. Alonso admitted that even though Verstappen at times can be rash and reckless, he has become a force to be reckoned with in F1.

As quoted by GP Blog, Alonso said, “Off the track, I see a lot of similarities between him and me. We have the same interests, we love racing. We like the sport more than the show. We like simple things and racing. That is what I like most about Max and despite his world titles, he has not changed in that.”

The two have also expressed a desire to become teammates in the future in the world of endurance racing in competitions such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans. With no age limit in endurance racing, the dream team might become a reality.