Triggered Sergio Perez Has Had Enough: “Apparently That’s the Rumor”

The 2023 season began with Sergio Perez looking like an equal contender for the championship as teammate Max Verstappen. Soon after, though, the Mexican fell way behind in the race, with his performances falling drastically. The 33-year-old often failed to make it past Q2 but would come back in the feature race to make up for lost places. However, he could never get the better of his teammate.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/FastestPitStop/status/1718909715189497971?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Given the same, rumors about his stint with Red Bull coming to a premature end have been the headline for many reports. Addressing the same in a report by F1 Maximaal, Perez believes his future is secure with Red Bull, and the reports from various media outlets are mere words that journalists want to write.

“If that’s what you journalists want to say and write. Apparently, that’s the rumor. For me, I have a contract, everything is clear, regardless of where I finish in the season. But hey, rumors are rumors.”

Speaking to Ted Kravitz, Perez claimed his future with Red Bull was secure, given his contract. When Kravitz claimed it was the first time he’d heard Perez exude such confidence regarding his future, the Mexican driver claimed it was something he had been saying since the start of the rumors. With so much negativity going on around him, one might wonder how the 33-year-old keeps his mental health in check. A report from Sports Illustrated addressed the same in September.

Sergio Perez reveals how he copes with the pressure of being Verstappen’s teammate

In a tough season, Perez has had to deal with immense mental stress, apart from a seemingly hostile environment within his team camp. Despite the tough situation, the 33-year-old has displayed unwavering spirit and dedication as he continues to work hard towards finding his lost form back. In a conversation reported by Sports Illustrated, Perez revealed he sought professional help to be able to cope with the stress of his work.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/OpinionatedSF19/status/1718748674073768029?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

He admitted to hiring a mental coach who could help him with his struggles. Perez claimed he did so because the stress from work was starting to affect his personal life and that he wanted his kids to have a cheerful father rather than a gloomy one. Additionally, Perez continued working with the team engineers to resolve as many issues as they could so that the 33-year-old could find his lost confidence and pace. Given his dedication, the Guadalajara-born driver is an ideal example of a sportsman never giving up despite all odds being against them.