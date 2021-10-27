F1

“True champions know how to fight back”: American motorsport icon backs Lewis Hamilton to take the 2021 F1 Championship battle down to the wire

"True champions know how to fight back": American motorsport icon backs Lewis Hamilton to take the 2021 F1 Championship battle down to the wire
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium T20I records: List of highest run-scorers and wicket-takers at Abu Dhabi stadium
No Newer Articles
F1 Latest News
"True champions know how to fight back": American motorsport icon backs Lewis Hamilton to take the 2021 F1 Championship battle down to the wire
“True champions know how to fight back”: American motorsport icon backs Lewis Hamilton to take the 2021 F1 Championship battle down to the wire

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick believes Lewis Hamilton will bounce back and fight hard to…