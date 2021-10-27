“True champions know how to fight back”: American motorsport icon backs Lewis Hamilton to take the 2021 F1 Championship battle down to the wire

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick believes Lewis Hamilton will bounce back and fight hard to win the 2021 F1 Championship.

Danica Patrick is the most successful American woman in open-wheel car racing. Her victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300 remains the only win by a woman in an IndyCar race. Her achievements in motorsports are seen as groundbreaking for women in sports in the US.

Patrick was working as a pundit for Sky Sports in last weekend’s F1 race in Austin at COTA. After the race, she said that Hamilton showed a “cool and calm” attitude following his loss which shows that the British driver still believes in himself.

Max Verstappen’s win in US means that the Dutchman now leads Hamilton by 12 points with just 5 races to go. Danica Patrick however believes that the maturity shown by the Mercedes driver was admirable.

Defeat in Texas won’t faze Lewis Hamilton, says Danica Patrick

“True champions know how to come back,” said Patrick. “I feel like Mercedes still had a great attitude – both Toto and Lewis seemed really cool and calm and I think that will pay off.”

“They’ve been around, they’ve accomplished a ton and this one race won’t faze them with five to go.” “I thought Toto seemed calm, Lewis seemed calm and at the end of the day there’s basically a quarter of the season left,” she said. “That’s a lot of season left and a lot can happen.”

“At this point in time you have to look at the positives, and that’s five races left. DNFs are possible and being exceptional, just as they have done in history, is totally possible.”, she concluded.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have produced a Championship battle for the ages. The season promises to deliver an exciting end and the remaining 5 races approach us with immense promise. The title battle continues in 2 weeks time in Mexico City.

