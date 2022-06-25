“Unliked by Pierre Gasly” – F1 Twitter reacts hilariously as Yuki Tsunoda reveals his girlfriend

AlphaTauri driver Yuki Tsunoda revealed his relationship status during an online gaming live stream on Twitch.

For quite some time now the internet has been loaded with jokes surrounding the AlphaTauri drivers, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda, dating each other.

Tsunoda had not revealed anything about his relationship status publicly, which added fuel to the fire as the two drivers share a healthy friendship. The two happily fed into the jokes made by fans and got engaged in several hilarious situations.

However, these jokes are only for the purpose of entertainment with all its wholesomeness. The French driver does have a girlfriend. Gasly is dating Katerina Berezhna, a Ukrainian social media influencer.

But recently in an online gaming live stream on Twitch, the Japanese driver spilled the beans and revealed that he does have a girlfriend.

While playing Apex Legends live on Twitch, one user who goes by the username iiTzTimmy brought up the topic of girlfriend. Timmy said, “I know this is like uh personal to ask or anything like that but you have a girlfriend or…”

Tsunoda replied, “Yeah.” Timmy came up with another question for the Japanese driver, “How long have you been dating your girlfriend?” he asked. Tsunoda, after a brief thought, replied, “Umm, like two months.”

His gaming partner further asked, “Is she Japanese or…?” To which the 22-year-old replied, “No! She’s European.”

F1 Twitter reacts as Yuki Tsunoda spills the beans

Since the revelation, the F1 fans have used the opportunities to come up with more clever and hilarious reactions. Tsunoda had previously claimed that Gasly is like a girlfriend/boyfriend to him.

Pierre Gasly when he heard that Yuki Tsunoda has a gf: pic.twitter.com/dgarEs8VX9 — angela☄️ NBA CHAMPS (@http_comets) June 23, 2022

this is where timmy asked if Yuki has a girlfriend or boyfriend and yuki said he has a girlfriend pic.twitter.com/G6upLIDzCz — I’m ED (@KindaGoodBird) June 23, 2022

Unliked by Pierre Gasly — iClifford Pro Max (@Clifford_Wang26) June 23, 2022

Pierre Gasly showing up to steal Yuki away from his girlfriend: pic.twitter.com/4lk5xlnkYz — rk (@rbkayyy) June 23, 2022

