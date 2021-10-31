“Turning point in Lewis Hamilton’s career”– How Monaco GP turned into a nightmare for Mercedes?

As Lewis Hamilton aims for his record-breaking eighth world championship, Max Verstappen hunted the Mercedes driver.

By the time of Portuguese and Spanish GP, it was pretty evident that Red Bull had no chance of winning against the Mercedes. But one race later, at the Monaco GP, Mercedes fumbled their race and gave Red Bull an advantage, and they are yet to recover it.

The 2021 Monaco GP was not only the turning point for Hamilton. It may go on to be the turning point of his career. Hamilton has only won two races since Monaco’s disastrous race weekend: Silverstone and Russia. In comparison, Max has since won seven races, including Monaco.

The seven-time world champion has lost 82 points since the Monaco GP. In the following race, at the French GP, Hamilton lost seven points due to poor strategy by the team.

Later on, Hamilton lost 27 points at the Italian GP as he and Verstappen crashed at turn 1 after a terrible pit stop. Similar incidents were witnessed in the following 13 races, starting at Monaco. An array of errors from both Hamilton and Mercedes has cost the British driver 82 points.

Red Bull has brought down hell on Mercedes

It’s not just Mercedes that has lost points. Red Bull also recorded a loss of 66 points in the following 13 races after the Monaco GP due to circumstances out of the dutchman’s control. But the steam has still managed to bring down hell on their rivals.

However, an epic showdown awaits with five more races to go to close out the 2021 F1 world championship. It’s going to take a complete turnaround in form from Hamilton as Verstappen is 100% in the driver’s seat for this championship.

Max Verstappen extended the gap with the seven-time world champion by 12 points by winning the race at the USGP.

