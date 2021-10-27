“Twelve points is nothing” – Christian Horner and Toto Wolff agree neither Red Bull nor Mercedes start as favourites for the Mexican GP

“Twelve points is nothing” – Christian Horner and Toto Wolff agree on something for once – there is nothing called a ‘form book’ for teams in race tracks.

The championship pendulum has swung between Red Bull and Mercedes this season and is currently on the former’s side. Max Verstappen has a 12-point lead over Lewis Hamilton, but Christian Horner feels this lead can vanish quite easily. He also rejected the opinion they start as favourites for the upcoming Mexican GP, Sergio Perez’s home race.

I think you’ve got to chuck the form book away.

“It’s very tight between the two teams. Mexico has been a good track for us but it’s been a good track for them as well, on occasion. So we don’t underestimate them.

“You’ve got to attack. Twelve points is nothing, it can disappear very, very quickly as we’ve seen previously.

“So we’ve got to keep attacking race weekends and get the most out of them we possibly can. And five [races] to go, the pressure only gets bigger.”

The 2021 Formula 1 Constructors Championship standings after 2021 UsaGP!🇺🇸#USGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/bSJHtYs2HC — Thomas I George P14🇺🇸I (@ThomasVeen1) October 25, 2021

Mercedes focusing on improving themselves ahead of Mexico

Mercedes’ long reign over the sport is in danger, but their trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin is focused on giving both their driver the best car possible to take on Red Bull in the Latin American nation.

“If you look ahead to Mexico, that’s a track in the past that has suited them and the Honda power unit.

“But regardless of that, we have to arrive with a car that’s performing at the best of its ability and give a car to Lewis and Valtteri [Bottas] that allows them to do their best job.

“That’s the only thing we are working on – we aren’t really worrying about where Red Bull are.”

