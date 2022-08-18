2 time world champion once criticized 17-year-old Max Verstappen for being too young to race in Formula One

Formula One legend Mika Hakkinen was initially against Max Verstappen’s move claiming he’s too young for the sport

On this day, seven years ago, Red Bull caused a stir by revealing teenager Max Verstappen would make his Formula One debut with Toro Rosso the following year.

The reigning world champion was only 17 years old at the time. He became the youngest driver in F1 history by participating in free practice at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka.

Verstappen’s meteoric rise became the talk of the town, even though he had yet to finish his rookie single-seater racing season and had never before sat behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Opinions were split on whether or not he would be ready for the top level at such a young age. He had not even finished his first season of single-seater racing and never driven an F1 car at that stage.

Verstappen’s meteoric rise became the talk of the town, with split opinions from commentators and former drivers questioning whether a driver so young could handle the pressure of competing at such high speeds and in motorsport’s most popular series.

Two-time world champion, Mika Hakkinen, was among the prominent voices. The former McLaren driver reasoned, “It’s too young because in F1, the risk is high.” Hakkinen told BBC Sport, “In F1 you don’t go to learn, you have to be ready. F1 doesn’t allow you to do too much learning.”

The Finn was perhaps right to raise the issue, as Verstappen was not even old enough to drive on the road in his native Netherlands, let alone compete in an F1 car with an 810bhp.

Also read: Christian Horner ranks $140 Million worth driver’s victory above Max Verstappen

Mika Hakkinen admits he was in the wrong with Max Verstappen criticism

Since debuting in the 2015 season with Toro Rosso, Verstappen has had a great career so far. In the seven years, the Dutchman has won 28 races, with his first victory coming at the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix. This win was Verstappen’s first race with Red Bull after his promotion.

Most notably, Verstappen won the world drivers’ championship for the first time last year. The 24-year-old became the first Dutch driver to win the world championship for Formula 1 drivers.

Seven years later, Hakkinen has also recently admitted that he was in the wrong. And after becoming Formula One’s youngest-ever Grand Prix winner, Verstappen has more than proved himself in Formula one.

According to motorsport.com, the two-time world champion explained how mistaken he was during a speech at an event in Assen, stating, “I criticized him personally when he was entering Formula 1, thinking he was too young. But I was really happy I was wrong.”

“Max, obviously, it’s great what he has been doing” he continued. “And time has changed. Young people, more and more are going into higher sports categories, including business, including everything.

“So the life is much more in the fast lane these days. That explains why these young drivers are entering in such high positions.”

🎙Former F1 World Champion Mika Hakkinen on Max Verstappen: “This was another important win for Max and, when you consider that he has won every race he has finished this season, we can say that Red Bull have definitely got a faster package than Ferrari. 🧐#F1 #MaxVerstappen pic.twitter.com/60gjTkWRN4 — Sportskeeda F1 (@SportskeedaF1) May 14, 2022

“Yes, of course, the teams are much organized today than in the past, more management, the concept is much more organized. It’s a little bit easier to join in this big world.”

“But nevertheless, you need great talent and commitment, great discipline to be successful. Max obviously has done a great job.”

Also read: $50 Million worth arch rival pens an emotional letter to Michael Schumacher following the German’s ski accident in France