Under Immense Pressure to Embody ‘Mythic’ Enzo Ferrari, Adam Driver Reveals What It’s Like to Walk in the Legend’s Shoes for Upcoming Movie

With the release of movie ‘Ferrari’ just days away, Hollywood actor Adam Driver has become the talk of the town, owing to his portrayal of someone as iconic and mythical as Enzo Ferrari. Appearing as a guest on Apple Podcast The Fast and The Curious, Driver detailed the immense pressure he faced while portraying a character who commands so much respect, especially in the world of motorsports.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/adamdriverarchv/status/1737586542179230056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With a significant part of the film’s shooting taking place in Modena, pressure mounted on the shoulders of Driver, given Ferrari’s relevance in the town. Having to play the role of Enzo Ferrari was a daunting task for Driver, adding even more pressure on him. Speaking about how he dealt with it, Driver had a seemingly easy answer, but it was certainly something not everyone could manage.

“You, kind of, like, try to put it out of your mind, I guess. You can’t honor everyone’s version of who he was.”

However, Adam Driver and Michael Mann did everything they could to ensure the film was as close to reality as possible. As such, they went and shot sequences at the real locations pertaining to certain shots. For example, the barber shop shown in the film is where Enzo Ferrari went to get his hair cut. Even the unfortunate Mille Miglia crash features a certain gentleman who lost his brother in the original accident. The involvement of such elements only adds to the film crew’s ambitions of delivering a cinematic experience as close to the real incidents as possible.

Adam Driver loved playing the role of an older guy for the Ferrari Movie

Currently 40, Driver had to play the role of a 59-year-old Ferrari sporting gray hair. The actor joked about him looking good in the future, especially with gray hair, as his role in the movie gave him a glimpse of what he might look like with his hair starting to turn color. Portraying a person nearly 20 years older than him was a demanding task for the actor, but it wasn’t something Driver was too afraid of.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Binged_/status/1737679396927049881?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

With prosthetics and grade-A makeup there to help Driver in his role, he felt comfortable trying to convince the audience of his being nearly 60. Having played the role of an older guy on-screen before, the challenge was not as tough for Driver as some might think.”

That’s the trick with playing people who are old. Sometimes you try to play them as if they have to embody age, but people are pretty spry late in life.” All in all, Driver was happy with himself for having done a good job of carrying himself as an older guy and aging gracefully on the screen.