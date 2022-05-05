US Formula 1 teams and drivers- How many American drivers and teams have taken part in F1 over the years?

Formula 1 as a sport has gained massive popularity in the US over the last few years, but how many people have represented them in the sport?

Over the years, we’ve seen several F1 teams from the US take part. There have also been a fair share of American drivers who have driven in Formula 1. However, most of these teams don’t exist on today’s date, and as of now, there aren’t any active American drivers on the grid.

The first two American Constructors in F1 fielded their cars in 1959. They were the Kurtis and Tec-mec teams, among which the former took part in just one race. Since then, we’ve had a handful more teams from the US. The most recent one is Haas, who entered the sport in 2016 and remain there.

F1 Constructors from the United States

No. Team Name Active Years Podiums 1 All American Racers 1966-1969 2 2 Kurtis 1959 0 3 Parnelli 1974-1976 0 4 Penske 1974-1977 3 5 Scarab 1960 0 6 Shadow 1973-1980 7 7 Tec Mec 1959 0 8 Haas 2016- present 0

The most successful American team in terms of results till date has been the Shadow team, which was there in F1 from 1973 till 1980. They’ve earned seven podium finishes, more than any other constructor from their own country. However, since the points scoring system has changed over the years, Haas are the team with the most points.

There were some other independent teams who competed in F1 from the US as well. These teams only took part in the Indianapolis 500, which was part of the World Championship until 1960.

How many American drivers have taken part in Formula 1?

In recent years, the American audience has taken interest in F1 once again. There have been talks of a new team from the States in the form of Andretti racing, joining the grid. Young up and coming drivers like Colton Herta are also linked to full-time seats in Formula 1.

There have been a number of drivers from America taking part in F1 since the sport’s inception. The country has produced two F1 World Champions, Mario Andretti and Phil Hill. These two aside, there are 55 other drivers from the country who’ve been in F1.

No. Name of Driver Years Active State of origin 1 Mario Andretti 1968-1982 Montona (Italy) 2 Michael Andretti 1993 Pennsylvania 3 Skip Barber 1971-1972 Pennsylvania 4 Harry Blanchard 1959 Vermont 5 Fred Gamble 1960 Pennsylvania 6 George Follmer 1973 Arizona 7 Roger Penske 1961-1962 Ohio 8 Sam Posey 1971-1972 New York 9 Bob Bondurant 1965-1966 Illinois 10 Ronnie Bucknum 1964-1966 California 11 Richi Ginther 1960-1967 California 12 Masten Gregory 1957-1965 Missouri 13 Dan Gurney 1959-1970 New York 14 Tom Jones 1967 Texas 15 Jim Hall 1960-1963 Texas 16 Phil Cade 1959 Iowa 17 Lloyd Casner 1961 Florida 18 Jay Chamberlain 1962 California 19 Eddie Cheever 1978-1989 Arizona 20 Kevin Cogan 1980-1981 California 21 George Constantine 1959 Massachusetts 22 Walt Hangsen 1961, 1964 New Jersey 23 Phil Hill 1958-1966 Florida 24 Gus Hutchinson 1970 Georgia 25 Pete Lovely 1959-1971 Montana 26 Brett Lunger 1975-1978 Delaware 27 Bruce Kessler 1958 Washington 28 Chuck Daigh 1960 California 29 John Edwarad Dellane 1962 Texas 30 Frank Dochnal 1963 Missouri 31 Mark Donohue 1971-1975 New Jersey 32 Bob Drake 1960 California 33 Roger Ward 1951-1963 Kansas 34 Fred Wacker 1953-1954 Illinois 35 Robert O’Brien 1952 New Jersey 36 Danny Ongais 1977-1978 Hawaii 37 Alfonso Thiele 1960 Istanbul (Turkey) 38 Bobby Unser 1968 Colorado 39 Mike Fisher 1967 California 40 John Fitch 1953, 1955 Indiana 41 Timmy Mayer 1962 Pennsylvania 42 Herbert MacKay-Fraser 1957 Recife (Brazil) 43 Danny Sullivan 1983 Kentucky 44 Bob Said 1959 New York 45 Harry Schell 1950-1960 Paris (France) 46 Rob Schroeder 1962 Arkansas 47 Tony Settember 1962-1963 Manila (Philippines) 48 Hap Sharp 1961-1964 Oklahoma 49 Carroll Shelby 1958-1959 Texas 50 Gordon Smiley 1979 Nebraska 51 Scott Speed 2006-2007 California 52 Bobby Rahal 1978 Ohio 53 Lance Reventlow 1960 London (England) 54 Peter Revson 1964-1974 New York 55 Alexander Rossi 2014-2015 California 56 Lloyd Ruby 1960-1961 Texas 57 Troy Ruttman 1950-1960 Oklahoma

The last American driver to win a race was Mario Andretti at the 1978 Dutch GP. There have been a total of 15 race winners from the country, out of which five are multiple time winners.

Alexander Rossi was the most recent American driver to have driven in F1. He drove for Marussia in the 2015 season.

