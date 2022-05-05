US Formula 1 teams and drivers- How many American drivers and teams have taken part in F1 over the years?

Formula 1 as a sport has gained massive popularity in the US over the last few years, but how many people have represented them in the sport?
Over the years, we’ve seen several F1 teams from the US take part. There have also been a fair share of American drivers who have driven in Formula 1. However, most of these teams don’t exist on today’s date, and as of now, there aren’t any active American drivers on the grid.
The first two American Constructors in F1 fielded their cars in 1959. They were the Kurtis and Tec-mec teams, among which the former took part in just one race. Since then, we’ve had a handful more teams from the US. The most recent one is Haas, who entered the sport in 2016 and remain there.
F1 Constructors from the United States
|No.
|Team Name
|Active Years
|Podiums
|1
|All American Racers
|1966-1969
|2
|2
|Kurtis
|1959
|0
|3
|Parnelli
|1974-1976
|0
|4
|Penske
|1974-1977
|3
|5
|Scarab
|1960
|0
|6
|Shadow
|1973-1980
|7
|7
|Tec Mec
|1959
|0
|8
|Haas
|2016- present
|0
The most successful American team in terms of results till date has been the Shadow team, which was there in F1 from 1973 till 1980. They’ve earned seven podium finishes, more than any other constructor from their own country. However, since the points scoring system has changed over the years, Haas are the team with the most points.
There were some other independent teams who competed in F1 from the US as well. These teams only took part in the Indianapolis 500, which was part of the World Championship until 1960.
How many American drivers have taken part in Formula 1?
In recent years, the American audience has taken interest in F1 once again. There have been talks of a new team from the States in the form of Andretti racing, joining the grid. Young up and coming drivers like Colton Herta are also linked to full-time seats in Formula 1.
There have been a number of drivers from America taking part in F1 since the sport’s inception. The country has produced two F1 World Champions, Mario Andretti and Phil Hill. These two aside, there are 55 other drivers from the country who’ve been in F1.
|No.
|Name of Driver
|Years Active
|State of origin
|1
|Mario Andretti
|1968-1982
|Montona (Italy)
|2
|Michael Andretti
|1993
|Pennsylvania
|3
|Skip Barber
|1971-1972
|Pennsylvania
|4
|Harry Blanchard
|1959
|Vermont
|5
|Fred Gamble
|1960
|Pennsylvania
|6
|George Follmer
|1973
|Arizona
|7
|Roger Penske
|1961-1962
|Ohio
|8
|Sam Posey
|1971-1972
|New York
|9
|Bob Bondurant
|1965-1966
|Illinois
|10
|Ronnie Bucknum
|1964-1966
|California
|11
|Richi Ginther
|1960-1967
|California
|12
|Masten Gregory
|1957-1965
|Missouri
|13
|Dan Gurney
|1959-1970
|New York
|14
|Tom Jones
|1967
|Texas
|15
|Jim Hall
|1960-1963
|Texas
|16
|Phil Cade
|1959
|Iowa
|17
|Lloyd Casner
|1961
|Florida
|18
|Jay Chamberlain
|1962
|California
|19
|Eddie Cheever
|1978-1989
|Arizona
|20
|Kevin Cogan
|1980-1981
|California
|21
|George Constantine
|1959
|Massachusetts
|22
|Walt Hangsen
|1961, 1964
|New Jersey
|23
|Phil Hill
|1958-1966
|Florida
|24
|Gus Hutchinson
|1970
|Georgia
|25
|Pete Lovely
|1959-1971
|Montana
|26
|Brett Lunger
|1975-1978
|Delaware
|27
|Bruce Kessler
|1958
|Washington
|28
|Chuck Daigh
|1960
|California
|29
|John Edwarad Dellane
|1962
|Texas
|30
|Frank Dochnal
|1963
|Missouri
|31
|Mark Donohue
|1971-1975
|New Jersey
|32
|Bob Drake
|1960
|California
|33
|Roger Ward
|1951-1963
|Kansas
|34
|Fred Wacker
|1953-1954
|Illinois
|35
|Robert O’Brien
|1952
|New Jersey
|36
|Danny Ongais
|1977-1978
|Hawaii
|37
|Alfonso Thiele
|1960
|Istanbul (Turkey)
|38
|Bobby Unser
|1968
|Colorado
|39
|Mike Fisher
|1967
|California
|40
|John Fitch
|1953, 1955
|Indiana
|41
|Timmy Mayer
|1962
|Pennsylvania
|42
|Herbert MacKay-Fraser
|1957
|Recife (Brazil)
|43
|Danny Sullivan
|1983
|Kentucky
|44
|Bob Said
|1959
|New York
|45
|Harry Schell
|1950-1960
|Paris (France)
|46
|Rob Schroeder
|1962
|Arkansas
|47
|Tony Settember
|1962-1963
|Manila (Philippines)
|48
|Hap Sharp
|1961-1964
|Oklahoma
|49
|Carroll Shelby
|1958-1959
|Texas
|50
|Gordon Smiley
|1979
|Nebraska
|51
|Scott Speed
|2006-2007
|California
|52
|Bobby Rahal
|1978
|Ohio
|53
|Lance Reventlow
|1960
|London (England)
|54
|Peter Revson
|1964-1974
|New York
|55
|Alexander Rossi
|2014-2015
|California
|56
|Lloyd Ruby
|1960-1961
|Texas
|57
|Troy Ruttman
|1950-1960
|Oklahoma
The last American driver to win a race was Mario Andretti at the 1978 Dutch GP. There have been a total of 15 race winners from the country, out of which five are multiple time winners.
Alexander Rossi was the most recent American driver to have driven in F1. He drove for Marussia in the 2015 season.
