“Now you see why I came out of retirement!”- Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady play golf together ahead of the Miami GP

Ahead of the inaugural Miami GP this weekend, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton took part in a golfing event with NFL legend Tom Brady.

F1 as a sport is massively growing in the US. Over the last few years, it has witnessed a massive growth in viewership, which has led to addition of more American races to the calendar.

Until 2021, COTA at Austin was the only American circuit in F1, but Miami got added this year. On top of that, Las Vegas will also be added to the list 2023 onwards. It shows how much F1 has grown in the US, and the organizers feel that there’s potential for more.

Tom Brady is one of the most iconic names in American sports. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion announced at the end of last season that he wont return to NFL this year. However, in March, he reversed his decision and came out retirement. The legendary quarterback will lace up his boots for yet another season of American Football.

Brady is expected to attend this week’s race in Miami. Ahead of the Grand Prix weekend, he met a fellow sporting icon in the name of Lewis Hamilton to engage in a game of golf.

Also read: “If he doesn’t deserve a seat, then who does?”- Former F1 driver feels Nicholas Latifi may lose his Williams seat to Oscar Piastri in 2023 – The SportsRush

F1 fans hail GOATS Lewis Hamilton and Tom Brady

Hamilton and Brady met to play golf for IWC and raising money for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation. It was a nice moment for fans of these two athletes, who enjoyed watching the two share a moment together.

F1 journalist Chris Medland reported about their meeting on Twitter. According to Medland, Brady missed the fairway with every long drive attempt. This prompted the 44-year old to say, “Now you see why I came out of retirement! I went back to a sport I’m good at!”

Time for a bit of golf with @LewisHamilton and @TomBrady for IWC and raising money for the Laureus Sport for Good Foundation #MiamiGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/3C324z0VP6 — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) May 4, 2022

Hamilton with a close chip to the pin, and says afterwards: “I’ve got to win something!” #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/m9jh3K4Fkg — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) May 4, 2022

Didn’t know goats can play golf — ahya ❄⁶ (@drizzyahya) May 4, 2022

Hamilton had a poor outing in Imola last time about, where he finished out of the points. The Brit will be hoping for a better race in Miami. He’s currently seventh in the Championship Standings, 3 positions behind teammate George Russell.

Also read: “It’s one of the crown jewels of our sport” – Lewis Hamilton warns F1 against getting rid of Monaco GP – The SportsRush